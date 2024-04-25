SPFL play-off dates: St Johnstone will hope to avoid Thursday and Sunday matches with Premiership status up for grabs

The SPFL have confirmed the end of season play-off dates.
St Johnstone will hope they turn out to be of no concern to them, of course.
But if Craig Levein’s side finish their Premiership campaign behind Ross County and drop to 11th, they will face either Raith Rovers, Partick Thistle or Airdrie on Thursday, May 23 (away) and then Sunday, May 26 (home).
Both matches will be live on Sky Sports.
Kick-off in the first leg will be 8pm, with the second leg time yet to be decided by the broadcasters.
Fixtures in full
The full Premiership play-off dates are –
Tuesday, May 7
cinch Premiership play-off quarter-final, 1st leg
4th in Championship v 3rd in Championship
Live on BBC Scotland, kick-off 7.45pm
Friday, May 10
cinch Premiership play-off quarter-final, 2nd leg
3rd in Championship v 4th in Championship
Live on BBC Scotland, kick-off 7.45pm
Tuesday, May 14
cinch Premiership play-off semi-final, 1st leg
3rd or 4th in Championship v 2nd in Championship
Live on BBC Scotland, kick-off 7.45pm
Friday, May 17
cinch Premiership play-off semi-final, 2nd leg
2nd in Championship v 3rd or 4th in Championship
Live on BBC Scotland, kick-off 7.45pm
Thursday, May 23
cinch Premiership play-off final, 1st leg
2nd or 3rd or 4th in Championship v 11th in Premiership
Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 8.00pm
Sunday, May 26
cinch Premiership play-off final, 2nd leg
11th in Premiership v 2nd or 3rd or 4th in Championship
Live on Sky Sports, kick-off TBC
