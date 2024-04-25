SPFL play-off dates: St Johnstone will hope to avoid Thursday and Sunday matches with Premiership status up for grabs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
SPFL play-off dates: St Johnstone will hope to avoid Thursday and Sunday matches with Premiership status up for grabs

Raith Rovers enter at the semi-final stage.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone beat ICT in the 2022 play-off final.
St Johnstone beat ICT in the 2022 play-off final. Image: SNS.

The SPFL have confirmed the end of season play-off dates.

St Johnstone will hope they turn out to be of no concern to them, of course.

But if Craig Levein’s side finish their Premiership campaign behind Ross County and drop to 11th, they will face either Raith Rovers, Partick Thistle or Airdrie on Thursday, May 23 (away) and then Sunday, May 26 (home).

Raith and Airdrie are possible opponents for the second bottom Premiership side.
Raith and Airdrie are possible opponents for the second bottom Premiership side. Image: SNS.

Both matches will be live on Sky Sports.

Kick-off in the first leg will be 8pm, with the second leg time yet to be decided by the broadcasters.

Fixtures in full

The full Premiership play-off dates are –

Tuesday, May 7
cinch Premiership play-off quarter-final, 1st leg
4th in Championship v 3rd in Championship
Live on BBC Scotland, kick-off 7.45pm

Friday, May 10
cinch Premiership play-off quarter-final, 2nd leg
3rd in Championship v 4th in Championship
Live on BBC Scotland, kick-off 7.45pm

Tuesday, May 14
cinch Premiership play-off semi-final, 1st leg
3rd or 4th in Championship v 2nd in Championship
Live on BBC Scotland, kick-off 7.45pm

Friday, May 17
cinch Premiership play-off semi-final, 2nd leg
2nd in Championship v 3rd or 4th in Championship
Live on BBC Scotland, kick-off 7.45pm

Thursday, May 23
cinch Premiership play-off final, 1st leg
2nd or 3rd or 4th in Championship v 11th in Premiership
Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 8.00pm

Sunday, May 26
cinch Premiership play-off final, 2nd leg
11th in Premiership v 2nd or 3rd or 4th in Championship
Live on Sky Sports, kick-off TBC

