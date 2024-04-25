SPFL play-off dates: St Johnstone will hope to avoid Thursday and Sunday matches with Premiership status up for grabs

The SPFL have confirmed the end of season play-off dates.

St Johnstone will hope they turn out to be of no concern to them, of course.

But if Craig Levein’s side finish their Premiership campaign behind Ross County and drop to 11th, they will face either Raith Rovers, Partick Thistle or Airdrie on Thursday, May 23 (away) and then Sunday, May 26 (home).

Both matches will be live on Sky Sports.

Kick-off in the first leg will be 8pm, with the second leg time yet to be decided by the broadcasters.

Fixtures in full

The full Premiership play-off dates are –

Tuesday, May 7

cinch Premiership play-off quarter-final, 1st leg

4th in Championship v 3rd in Championship

Live on BBC Scotland, kick-off 7.45pm

Friday, May 10

cinch Premiership play-off quarter-final, 2nd leg

3rd in Championship v 4th in Championship

Live on BBC Scotland, kick-off 7.45pm

Tuesday, May 14

cinch Premiership play-off semi-final, 1st leg

3rd or 4th in Championship v 2nd in Championship

Live on BBC Scotland, kick-off 7.45pm

Friday, May 17

cinch Premiership play-off semi-final, 2nd leg

2nd in Championship v 3rd or 4th in Championship

Live on BBC Scotland, kick-off 7.45pm

Thursday, May 23

cinch Premiership play-off final, 1st leg

2nd or 3rd or 4th in Championship v 11th in Premiership

Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 8.00pm

Sunday, May 26

cinch Premiership play-off final, 2nd leg

11th in Premiership v 2nd or 3rd or 4th in Championship

Live on Sky Sports, kick-off TBC