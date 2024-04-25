Perth floodgates could be closed after October fiasco

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth floodgates could be closed after October fiasco

It comes after the North Inch floodgates were left open, to the horror of Perth residents and businesses

By Morag Lindsay
Group of onlookers watch as the River Tay rises in Perth during flooding in October 2023
Council bosses are reviewing the Perth floodgates procedure. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Some Perth floodgates could be shut or sealed off to prevent a repeat of the destruction which hit the city last autumn.

Council bosses are also introducing lightweight flood barriers which can be installed more easily in an emergency.

The measures are part of an improvement plan drawn up in response to the devastating flooding at the beginning of October 2023.

Perth and Kinross Council was heavily criticised after the floodgates at the North Inch were left open.

Bell’s Sports Centre was deluged when the River Tay burst its banks. So were a number of residential and business properties.

Fire crews and fire engine pumping water out of basement properties at North Inch, Perth
Flooding next to the North Inch of Perth. Image: Supplied

Councillors were updated on the action plan this week.

Other steps include having more staff on standby for emergencies.

Improvements to out-of-hours call handling are being made.

And communities are being offered greater help to protect themselves.

The scrutiny and performance committee was told some of the new provisions have already been put into practice during the high tides a few weeks ago.

Closing Perth floodgates could reduce pressure on staff

The most obvious changes could take place around the £25 million River Tay flood defences in Perth.

Bell's Sports Centre surrounded by deep floodwater
Bell’s Sports Centre was swamped after the Perth floodgates failure last year. image: Supplied.

It comes after Perth and Kinross Council’s own review found there were too few staff available to close all of the floodgates in time on the weekend of October 7-8.

The process should involve 12 people. Only seven were around.

Bell’s Sports Centre was hit with a £2 million repair bill after the North Inch gate was left open. Its future is now unclear. Dozens of other properties were also trashed.

Fraser Crofts from the environment and infrastructure team told councillors: “Officers are seeking solutions to this, firstly by seeking to minimise the need for additional standby resources by looking at the closing up or sealing off of certain gates with limited amenity value.

“This is in addition to the use of lighter barriers for the Promontory and Queen’s Bridge, which could be installed without the need for heavy lifting gear.”

Council workers in yellow high vis gear installing heavy steel barriers on Queen's Bridge, Perth
Workers install flood barriers on Perth’s Queen’s Bridge. Image: Stuart Cowper

He added: “It is hoped this, along with additional staffing capacity from our civil contingency colleagues, who already have out-of-hours standby arrangements, will significantly enhance our resilience response arrangements going forward.”

Emergency response stepped up

Councillors were told “reassurance visits” have been made to residents in flooding hotspot areas, such as Invergowrie and Perth city centre.

A new welfare response system has been developed to help people when flooding hits.

This reportedly worked well during Storm Gerrit in December.

Officers have also reviewed the system for managing out-of-hours calls.

Four people in helmets and lifejackets steering inflatable boat past cares submerged in chest-deep floodwater in Invergwrie.
Rescuers in Invergowrie last year. Image: DC Thomson/ Mhairi Edwards.

These are currently put through to a contact centre in Aberdeen at weekends and in the evenings.

However, it received 615 calls from Perth and Kinross during the October 7-8 flooding and only answered 257.

The council is now taking steps to reduce pressure in an emergency by diverting non-urgent calls elsewhere.

Public and others playing a part

In the wider community, Perth and Kinross Council is continuing to work with existing resilience groups, such as the Tayside Waders, who helped to protect homes in Aberfeldy during the October flooding.

Submerged caravans at Aberfeldy following flooding
Aberfeldy caravan park was among the worst hit last October. Image: Milu Princes/Facebook.

It is also encouraging the creation of new groups, with financial and other support.

A conference is planned for later this year to bring volunteers together to learn from one another.

Meanwhile, talks are taking place between the council, the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) and energy company SSE on better communication and data sharing.

Representatives of Sepa, SSE and Scottish Water will attend the September meeting of the scrutiny and performance committee.

Conversation