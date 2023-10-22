Cars written off and streets left caked in mud after Invergowrie flooding

Streets have been left caked in mud and several cars written off after Storm Babet flooding hit Invergowrie.

A clean-up operation is under way in the Perthshire village after a number of streets were left under water on Friday.

Residents were rescued by boat by a group of English coastguard volunteers as the water rose.

Among those trying to clear their driveway on Station Road on Sunday were Lewis Fyall and wife Lorraine, who were saved along with Lorraine’s dad and dog Remi as the floods took hold.

Lewis said: “We were rescued by the coastguard, they were volunteers from Cumbria and they were just superb.

“They floated us out of the driveway into the street and the guy holding the boat was on his tiptoes, the water was so high.

“When we went to bed (on Thursday) there was nothing, a bit of wind.

“The rain must have started in the early hours and by 5am it was right up the wall of the houses across the street. We had nowhere to go, it was just too deep.

“It was the speed of it that caught everyone out.

“There’s a burn at the far end of the street. The burn levels were right up and then when high tide came there was nowhere for the water to go.

“It just got progressively worse and worse.

“You could see the water rising higher and higher. You could actually watch it going up the side of the car, over the handles.

‘Our three cars are write-offs after Invergowrie flooding’

“Our three cars are all write-offs. I’d imagine every car in the street is.”

Perth and Kinross Council says it is still carrying out its own clean-up in the village.

Lorraine said: “My dad has lived here since 1987 and there has never been flooding like this.

“All the car alarms in the street were going off and the lights were flashing and the windows were going up and down as the water was getting into the electrics. It was horrendous.

“I’m a district nurse and I don’t know how I’m going to do my job without my car.

“We’re lucky. It didn’t get into the house but it got through the vent bricks and you could hear the water splashing around underneath the house.

“We’re just trying to get the driveway cleared and trying to tidy up as much as we can.

“When you look at the damage in Brechin and over in Claverhouse, there are people dealing with much worse.”

Dr David Bertie, who was also shovelling thick mud from his driveway, found his car had floated to the other side of the street by the time he noticed the flood water on Friday morning.

His house is built into the hillside, but the water reached halfway up the steps outside to at least 5ft.

He said: “I couldn’t leave my house this way. I had to scramble through the hedge to my neighbour’s house.

“I’m lucky that the house is on higher ground but my garage is a mess, everything was floating around in the mud inside. My car is going to be a write-off.

“I’m just thankful for small mercies. We got off lightly compared to those poor souls in Brechin.

“Now I know what flood water mud is like, it must be awful trying to clean it out of your house.”