Cars written off and streets left caked in mud after Invergowrie flooding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Cars written off and streets left caked in mud after Invergowrie flooding

Locals have praised a group of English volunteers who rescued them as Storm Babet hit.

By Morag Lindsay
Dr David Bertie shovelling mud outside his Invergowrie home after Storm Babet floods. Image: Morag Lindsay/DC Thomson
Dr David Bertie shovelling mud outside his Invergowrie home after Storm Babet floods. Image: Morag Lindsay/DC Thomson

Streets have been left caked in mud and several cars written off after Storm Babet flooding hit Invergowrie.

A clean-up operation is under way in the Perthshire village after a number of streets were left under water on Friday.

Residents were rescued by boat by a group of English coastguard volunteers as the water rose.

Among those trying to clear their driveway on Station Road on Sunday were Lewis Fyall and wife Lorraine, who were saved along with Lorraine’s dad and dog Remi as the floods took hold.

Lewis Fyall was rescued in the boat with his wife Lorraine, her dad and dog Remi by coastguard volunteers from Cumbria. Image: Graeme Hart/Perthshire Picture Agency
Lewis cleaning up on Sunday. Image: Morag Lindsay/DC Thomson

Lewis said: “We were rescued by the coastguard, they were volunteers from Cumbria and they were just superb.

“They floated us out of the driveway into the street and the guy holding the boat was on his tiptoes, the water was so high.

“When we went to bed (on Thursday) there was nothing, a bit of wind.

“The rain must have started in the early hours and by 5am it was right up the wall of the houses across the street. We had nowhere to go, it was just too deep.

Station Road in Invergowrie has been left covered in mud. Image: Morag Lindsay/DC Thomson

“It was the speed of it that caught everyone out.

“There’s a burn at the far end of the street. The burn levels were right up and then when high tide came there was nowhere for the water to go.

“It just got progressively worse and worse.

“You could see the water rising higher and higher. You could actually watch it going up the side of the car, over the handles.

‘Our three cars are write-offs after Invergowrie flooding’

“Our three cars are all write-offs. I’d imagine every car in the street is.”

Perth and Kinross Council says it is still carrying out its own clean-up in the village.

Lorraine said: “My dad has lived here since 1987 and there has never been flooding like this.

“All the car alarms in the street were going off and the lights were flashing and the windows were going up and down as the water was getting into the electrics. It was horrendous.

“I’m a district nurse and I don’t know how I’m going to do my job without my car.

Flooding on Station Road on Friday. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“We’re lucky. It didn’t get into the house but it got through the vent bricks and you could hear the water splashing around underneath the house.

“We’re just trying to get the driveway cleared and trying to tidy up as much as we can.

“When you look at the damage in Brechin and over in Claverhouse, there are people dealing with much worse.”

Dr David Bertie, who was also shovelling thick mud from his driveway, found his car had floated to the other side of the street by the time he noticed the flood water on Friday morning.

His house is built into the hillside, but the water reached halfway up the steps outside to at least 5ft.

He said: “I couldn’t leave my house this way. I had to scramble through the hedge to my neighbour’s house.

“I’m lucky that the house is on higher ground but my garage is a mess, everything was floating around in the mud inside. My car is going to be a write-off.

“I’m just thankful for small mercies. We got off lightly compared to those poor souls in Brechin.

“Now I know what flood water mud is like, it must be awful trying to clean it out of your house.”

More from Perth & Kinross

Hundreds of trees came down during Storm Babet. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Storm Babet: Most power outages fixed - but 150 Brechin properties remain cut off
The Met Office yellow warning for ice. Image: Met Office
Tayside and Fife faces fresh weather warning as temperatures set to dip
Scott Johnson walks through knee-deep flood water with suitcase on his shoulders on flooded road near Coupar Angus.
US holidaymakers describe Perthshire boat rescue from rising flood waters
Hedgehog rescue centre overwhelmed by support after flooding during Storm Babet
Retired Perthshire teacher wades through flood water to save 20 hedgehogs
A stranded car on the flooded B954 between Meigle and Alyth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Storm Babet: LIVE updates as deadly storm hits Tayside and Fife
7
Emergency workers near Invergowrie railway station during rescue efforts on Friday. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Storm Babet: Tayside and Fife trains could face disruption until Sunday
Kevin McAlpine.
Kevin McAlpine – son of Dundee United legend Hamish – dies suddenly aged 39
Recently-installed flood defences protected residents from the flooded Alyth Burn. Image: Supplied by Alyth Resiliance team.
Storm Babet: Alyth residents relieved but weekend fears linger
The Crown has appealed the sentence of rapist Ruaraidh McCartney. Image: Police Scotland.
Bid to overturn 'unduly lenient' Perthshire triple rapist's sentence
The area covered by the latest Met Office weather warning
ANOTHER red warning placed on Tayside as heavy rain to continue

Conversation