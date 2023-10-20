Storm Babet: Coastguard evacuates stricken Invergowrie residents

The coastguard had to rescue residents from flood-hit houses in Invergowrie as Storm Babet took its toll on the village.

A rest centre was set up in the village at Peter Arbuckle Place Sheltered Housing, off Gowrie Street, as streets became swamped with floodwater.

In a series of social media posts, the council urged anyone who needs succour from the storm to make their way to the centre, ensuring they have essential items with them.

The move was made as it became increasingly clear Invergowrie would be badly hit in the ongoing deluge.

Although morning uptake on the council’s offer was not high, by noon people had begun to evacuate their homes.

Resident Steve Shephard said he tried to recue his mother-in-law in Boniface Road by boat but was forced back and had to wait for coastguard help.

He said: “I’ve never seen it like that.

“I tried to get he rout by boat but it was up to my nipples.

“I didn’t have a lifejacket so we had to turn back.”

Another local added : “It’s so deep that it’s up to the windows in places – some people have over three feet of water in their homes.”

Others told of cars being submerged.

Another resident described the flooding as “the worst I’ve ever seen it”.

Anyone requiring assistance getting to the rest centre can call the council on 01738 476476 or ask any officer onsite in Invergowrie.