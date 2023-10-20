Storm Babet: Coastguard evacuates stricken Invergowrie residents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Storm Babet: Coastguard evacuates stricken Invergowrie residents

Residents were helped from their homes to a rest centre in flood-hit Invergowrie.

By Andrew Robson
Coastguard personnel move in to evacuate residents from Boniface Road, Invergowrie.
Coastguard personnel move in to evacuate residents from Boniface Road, Invergowrie.

The coastguard had to rescue residents from flood-hit houses in Invergowrie as Storm Babet took its toll on the village.

A rest centre was set up in the village at Peter Arbuckle Place Sheltered Housing, off Gowrie Street, as streets became swamped with floodwater.

In a series of social media posts, the council urged anyone who needs succour from the storm to make their way to the centre, ensuring they have essential items with them.

The move was made as it became increasingly clear Invergowrie would be badly hit in the ongoing deluge.

Flooding in Boniface Place, Invergowrie
Boniface Road in Invergowrie. Image: Graham James.

Although morning uptake on the council’s offer was not high, by noon people had begun to evacuate their homes.

Resident Steve Shephard said he tried to recue his mother-in-law in Boniface Road by boat but was forced back and had to wait for coastguard help.

He said: “I’ve never seen it like that.

“I tried to get he rout by boat but it was up to my nipples.

“I didn’t have a lifejacket so we had to turn back.”

Ann Cole, Boniface Road flooding, Invergowrie.
Ann Cole during an initial, failed, rescue. Image: Supplied.
The Boniface Road rescue operation gets under way.

Another local added : “It’s so deep that it’s up to the windows in places – some people have over three feet of water in their homes.”

Others told of cars being submerged.

The first residents evacuated from Boniface Road. Image: DC Thomson.

Another resident described the flooding as “the worst I’ve ever seen it”.

Boniface Road, Invergowrie flooding
Emergency personnel gather at Boniface Road, one of the worst affected areas. Image: DC Thomson.
Storm Babet flooding in Alastair Soutar Cresent, Invergowrie. Image: Supplied.
Alastair Soutar Cresent, Invergowrie. Image: Supplied.

Anyone requiring assistance getting to the rest centre can call the council on 01738 476476 or ask any officer onsite in Invergowrie.

More from Perth & Kinross

The area covered by the latest Met Office weather warning
ANOTHER red warning placed on Tayside as heavy rain to continue
car crashes into house in Crieff
Lucky escape for elderly man in Crieff as car crashes into house
Flooding in Alyth on Thursday night during Storm Babet
Alyth situation escalates as flood defences breached on Friday morning
Douglas Piggott ran his illegal operations from the Dalhousie Hotel in Carnoustie.
Shamed Carnoustie hotel owner took fake Nike, Adidas and Apple gear as bar tab…
Wendy Kay.
Perth woman's regret after menopause at 21 brought on by cancer treatment
Mackenzie Connor wearing beauty queen sash
Kinross teen beauty queen shines bright on Blackpool stage
Flooding in Alyth on Thursday night during Storm Babet
Rest centre opens in Alyth as deadly Storm Babet hits Perthshire
Trees have blocked the road and take down powerlines at Almondbank.
Hundreds left without power overnight as Storm Babet batters Tayside and Fife
Bell's Sports Centre in flood water.
Bell's Sports Centre set to re-open partially after last Perth flooding
Trees have blocked the road and take down powerlines at Almondbank.
Storm Babet: Perth bus services cancelled from 6pm