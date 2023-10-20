Arbroath-born basketball coach Gareth Murray leads Caledonia Gladiators to historic European achievement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Other sports

Arbroath-born basketball coach Gareth Murray leads Caledonia Gladiators to historic European achievement

Gareth Murray saw the men's team win 80-68 in Romania this week.

By Alan Temple
Gareth Murray, left, and Patrick Whelan lining up a shot in Wednesday’s match
Murray, left, and Patrick Whelan lining up a shot in Wednesday’s match. Image: Caledonia Gladiators

Arbroath-born basketball coach Gareth Murray has expressed his pride after guiding the Caledonia Gladiators men’s team to a historic European triumph.

The Gladiators embarked upon their FIBA Europe Cup campaign with a 80-68 victory over BC CSU Sibiu in Romania on Wednesday evening, securing a first continental triumph for a Scottish side in decades.

It continues a landmark year for the franchise, having won the BBL Trophy — the club’s first silverware in 20 years — and moved to a 1,600 seater arena, based at PlaySport Scotland leisure complex in East Kilbride.

They welcome Anwil Wloclawek of Poland to that venue next Wednesday in the second of their Pool B fixtures.

Arbroath-born Caledonia Gladiators coach Gareth Murray
Arbroath-born Caledonia Gladiators coach Gareth Murray has racked up successes. Image: Caledonia Gladiators

Murray said: “It was amazing to win our first game in European competition, and to prove why we as a club belong at this level.

“Winning away from home in European competition is never an easy task and I’m really proud of how our players performed on the occasion.”

On the same evening, the women’s team also emerged victorious, claiming a 73-52 home win against SL Benfica in the EuroCup Women.

Miguel Angel Ortega Marco, the club’s women’s head coach, added: “As the first Scottish women’s basketball club to compete in European competition in fifty years, it’s really special that we could mark this with a victory.”

More from Other sports

Stephen Maguire has lost his job with UK Athletics.
EVE MUIRHEAD: UK Athletics money problems the last thing Olympic hopefuls need
Dundee figure skaters (from left) left to right Kyle McLeod, Lucy Hay, Anastasia Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby at the international Tayside Trophy. Image: Ice Dundee.
Dundee figure skaters shine among international stars in the Tayside Trophy
Ivor Robson at St Andrews in 2015.
Legendary Open starter Ivor Robson dies
Tiger Woods plays to the 18th at Carnoustie in the 2018 Open Championship. Image: SNS
Carnoustie Golf Hotel and Spa bought by international investor consortium
Scotland haven't played a home match since the 2017 Home Nations in Edinburgh. Image: Cameron Allan
Dundee to host international futsal as Scotland play first home matches in six years
Groundhog Day star Bill Murray was among the celebrities at Kingsbarns in Fife on Tuesday. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Pictures as Hollywood stars prepare to tee off in Dunhill Cup in St Andrews
Picture shows Derek Scott playing curling and in later years.
Derek Scott obituary: Perthshire curling hero, former junior footballer and grandfather
Eve Muirhead will help coach Fay Henderson and her team.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Why time is right for me to become curling coach
Mitchell hopes to make it onto the podium in Barcelona. Image: McMedia
Mitchell hopes Euro GT campaign will end on a high in Barcelona
More racegoers have enjoyed meetings at Perth Racecourse in 2023 than the previous year. Image: Perth Racecourse
Perth Racecourse buoyed by 11% crowd increase in 2023 ahead of season's 'Glorious Finale'

Conversation