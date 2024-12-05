Dundee figure skating stars reach remarkable British Championship milestone after sealing more glory in Sheffield

Dundee figure skaters Anastasia Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby kept up their incredible form as they won the British title for the fourth time running.

The duo have been unassailable in the pairs event since their first national competition in 2022.

Travelling to Sheffield they successfully defended their title again with a personal best score.

Also successfully defending a British title were Dundee figure skating pair Emily Thomson and Callum Gilchrist by once again earning Basic Novice Pairs gold.

With that success, an impressive milestone was reached by Dundee coaches Debi and Simon Briggs.

Also taking home a medal was Mia Craig. The youngster won the short program in the Advanced Novice Girls category before finishing third overall.

‘Incredible’

Dundee had nine skaters in action in Sheffield.

Seventeen-year-old Emma Lyons put on an impressive show in her Senior Ladies debut, finishing just outside the medals in fourth.

That was after winning bronze in the junior category last year.

Polly Morris was 11th out of 18 in the Junior Ladies while Callum Gilchrist came fourth in the Advanced Novice Boys with Emily Thomson 10th of 24 in the Advanced Novice Girls.

Also doing well was Anna Drummond in the Basic Novice Girls with a seventh placed finish while Romy Davis-Jeans came 23rd in a field of 30 skaters.

But it was yet another senior success for the Dundee team that takes the spotlight.

“It’s incredible, we have just won our fourth British Championship title,” Vaipan-Law said.

“Now we are ready to work hard for our next events.”

‘Special moment’

Remarkably the successes saw coaches Debi and Simon Briggs notch their 50th national title.

“We are so proud of all our skaters competing at the British,” Simon said.

“Ana and Luke’s title was a special moment, as it marked Debi and my 50th British Championship title as coaches from Novice level upwards.”

You can see Dundee’s top skaters in action at the Christmas show at Dundee Ice Arena.

The ‘Wizard of Ice’ is on December 14 at noon and 4pm.

Tickets available here: eventbrite.co.uk/e/wizard-of-ice-family-christmas-ice-show-tickets-1041776801457