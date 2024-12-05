Dundee figure skating stars reach remarkable British Championship milestone after sealing more glory in Sheffield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee figure skating stars reach remarkable British Championship milestone after sealing more glory in Sheffield

Anastasia Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby are the the country's top pair yet again after another successful show.

By George Cran
Luke Digby and Ana Vaipan-Law
Dundee figure skating stars at the 2025 British Championships: Luke Digby and Ana Vaipan-Law won their fourth straight Pairs title in Sheffield. Image: Ice Dundee

Dundee figure skaters Anastasia Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby kept up their incredible form as they won the British title for the fourth time running.

The duo have been unassailable in the pairs event since their first national competition in 2022.

Travelling to Sheffield they successfully defended their title again with a personal best score.

Also successfully defending a British title were Dundee figure skating pair Emily Thomson and Callum Gilchrist by once again earning Basic Novice Pairs gold.

Dundee figure skating stars at the 2025 British Championships: Emily Thomson and Callum Gilchrist successfully defended their Basic Novice Pairs title. Image: Ice Dundee
Emily Thomson and Callum Gilchrist successfully defended their Basic Novice Pairs title. Pictured with coach David Richardson (centre). Image: Ice Dundee

With that success, an impressive milestone was reached by Dundee coaches Debi and Simon Briggs.

Also taking home a medal was Mia Craig. The youngster won the short program in the Advanced Novice Girls category before finishing third overall.

‘Incredible’

Dundee had nine skaters in action in Sheffield.

Seventeen-year-old Emma Lyons put on an impressive show in her Senior Ladies debut, finishing just outside the medals in fourth.

Mia Craig earned a medal in the Advanced Novice Girls category. Image: Ice Dundee
Mia Craig earned a medal in the Advanced Novice Girls category. Image: Ice Dundee

That was after winning bronze in the junior category last year.

Polly Morris was 11th out of 18 in the Junior Ladies while Callum Gilchrist came fourth in the Advanced Novice Boys with Emily Thomson 10th of 24 in the Advanced Novice Girls.

Also doing well was Anna Drummond in the Basic Novice Girls with a seventh placed finish while Romy Davis-Jeans came 23rd in a field of 30 skaters.

Luke Digby and Ana Vaipan-Law won their fourth straight Pairs title in Sheffield. Image: Ice Dundee
Dundee figure skating stars Luke Digby and Ana Vaipan-Law with their British title winner’s medals. Image: Ice Dundee

But it was yet another senior success for the Dundee team that takes the spotlight.

“It’s incredible, we have just won our fourth British Championship title,” Vaipan-Law said.

“Now we are ready to work hard for our next events.”

‘Special moment’

Debi and Simon Briggs.
Olympic coaches Debi and Simon Briggs at their Dundee Ice Arena base. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT

Remarkably the successes saw coaches Debi and Simon Briggs notch their 50th national title.

“We are so proud of all our skaters competing at the British,” Simon said.

“Ana and Luke’s title was a special moment, as it marked Debi and my 50th British Championship title as coaches from Novice level upwards.”

You can see Dundee’s top skaters in action at the Christmas show at Dundee Ice Arena.

The ‘Wizard of Ice’ is on December 14 at noon and 4pm.

Tickets available here: eventbrite.co.uk/e/wizard-of-ice-family-christmas-ice-show-tickets-1041776801457

