Dundee singer Kyle Falconer set to release ‘romantic’ third solo album

Dundee singer Kyle Falconer has revealed plans to release a “romantic” third solo album.

The View frontman will release The One I Love the Most on February 7.

The Dryburgh musician, 37, will reimagine some of his previous hits for the LP – which he is putting out in time for Valentine’s Day.

Posting on Instagram, Falconer said: “This acoustic album came from an idea I had after getting my studio in Spain (La Sierra Casa).

“I thought about all the girls’ names I had written about and thought it would be a great romantic idea to put them all in one place and release the record for Valentine’s Day.

“I wanted to show the songs as they were without all the production and we captured the first essence of them.

“It’s great to see the different feelings along the album and my ups and downs, from the childlike writing of ‘Claudia’ to the more in-depth idea of ‘Kelly’ as I have seen and heard more of the world.”

Falconer will release a teaser track from the album, Angelina, on December 20.

The View return to Dundee this weekend, performing a greatest hits show at Fat Sam’s Live.

Kyle and wife Laura have settled in Spain and are expecting their fourth child in the new year.