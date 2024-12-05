VIDEO: ‘Girls with knife’ vandalise Dundee cars causing thousands of pounds of damage

A Dundee resident says he believes two teenage girls carrying a knife are responsible for causing thousands of pounds of damage to his car.

Bruce Lawson, from Douglas, says the girls were captured on CCTV as they came off a bus near his Balcairn Place home at around 9.35pm on November 25.

As they walked along the street, Bruce says one of the girls appeared to be holding a “10-inch knife” which, he believes, she then used to put a large scratch on his car.

One of his neighbours also said they had captured the vandals on their Ring doorbell.

Up to five cars, including Bruce’s partner’s BMW, are thought to have been damaged.

Bruce told The Courier his Kia – which is in the garage – may now have to be scrapped.

Car ‘could be a write-off’ after Douglas ‘knife’ vandalism

He said: “The damage is all the way down the side of my car and on the bonnet and bumper.

“I’m waiting to see about the total cost and repair of my car, but I’ve been told it could be a write-off.”

Bruce says the two teenagers got off a 28 bus on Balunie Avenue.

The footage shows them walking along Balcairn Place, with one holding up an object that Bruce believes is a knife.

Two figures – potentially the same people – were also seen passing his property at the same time the following day.

Bruce added: “I reported this to 101 the next day, but police have done nothing to trace these two youths carrying a knife.

“The girls returned the next evening and seemed to pretend to be drunk, before running off down the road.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.55pm on Tuesday November 26, we received a report of vandalism to vehicles in the Balcairn Place area of Dundee.

“Anyone with information in relation to this incident should contact police via 101, quoting crime reference number CR/0450671/24.”

Earlier this week, about 40 cars are said to have been vandalised on Albany Terrace, near Dudhope Park in Dundee.