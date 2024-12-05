VIDEO: ‘Girls with knife’ vandalise Dundee cars causing thousands of pounds of damage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
VIDEO: ‘Girls with knife’ vandalise Dundee cars causing thousands of pounds of damage

Up to five cars are thought to have been targeted.

By Finn Nixon

A Dundee resident says he believes two teenage girls carrying a knife are responsible for causing thousands of pounds of damage to his car.

Bruce Lawson, from Douglas, says the girls were captured on CCTV as they came off a bus near his Balcairn Place home at around 9.35pm on November 25.

As they walked along the street, Bruce says one of the girls appeared to be holding a “10-inch knife” which, he believes, she then used to put a large scratch on his car.

One of his neighbours also said they had captured the vandals on their Ring doorbell.

Up to five cars, including Bruce’s partner’s BMW, are thought to have been damaged.

Bruce told The Courier his Kia – which is in the garage – may now have to be scrapped.

Car ‘could be a write-off’ after Douglas ‘knife’ vandalism

He said: “The damage is all the way down the side of my car and on the bonnet and bumper.

“I’m waiting to see about the total cost and repair of my car, but I’ve been told it could be a write-off.”

Bruce says the two teenagers got off a 28 bus on Balunie Avenue.

The footage shows them walking along Balcairn Place, with one holding up an object that Bruce believes is a knife.

Two figures – potentially the same people – were also seen passing his property at the same time the following day.

Balcairn Place, Dundee. Image: Google Street View

Bruce added: “I reported this to 101 the next day, but police have done nothing to trace these two youths carrying a knife.

“The girls returned the next evening and seemed to pretend to be drunk, before running off down the road.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.55pm on Tuesday November 26, we received a report of vandalism to vehicles in the Balcairn Place area of Dundee.

“Anyone with information in relation to this incident should contact police via 101, quoting crime reference number CR/0450671/24.”

Earlier this week, about 40 cars are said to have been vandalised on Albany Terrace, near Dudhope Park in Dundee.

