Dundee fashion brand with clients including Miley Cyrus being ‘paused’ after 13 years

A Dundee fashion brand with clients including Miley Cyrus is to “pause” production after 13 years.

Samantha Paton, owner of Isolated Heroes, says she has become “disillusioned” with the fashion industry.

Since the company’s launch in 2012, Samantha’s creations have dressed celebrities like singers Miley Cyrus and Paloma Faith.

Samantha also flew south to provide reality TV star Gemma Collins with a custom outfit for her 42nd birthday.

Posting on Instagram to her more than 56,000 followers, Samantha said there was no timescale on when the company would return – if at all.

She wrote: “It’s with a heavy heart that I’m letting you know that I’m pausing Isolated Heroes in January.

“This past year has been really challenging and I’m so burnt out.

“I’m 35 and the last 13 years of my life – my entire adult life – has been in the one company building, growing, scaling and then downsizing.

“I’m ready for change! I’m so excited for new opportunities and a bright future ahead.

“I really hope you stay around and follow me on the journey of pausing a company, applying and finding new opportunities and whatever comes next.

“I’m a highly ambitious entrepreneur with over 13 years’ experience in the creative sector. I’m ready to give it my all in whatever comes next.”

Support for owner of ‘epic’ Dundee brand Isolated Heroes

In a video on the post, she added she had also become “disillusioned” with the industry.

Responding to the news, Laura Wilde – wife of Dundee singer Kyle Falconer – said: “Proud of you Sam for listening to yourself and following your gut.

“Isolated heroes will always be epic and whatever you do you’ll be amazing.”

Dundee singer Be Charlotte wrote: “Your honesty, determination and creativity is beyond inspiring Sam, keep sparkling and shining in whatever the next adventure brings.”

Last year, Samantha spoke about launching the company after spotting a need for plus-size fashion to cater to a younger audience.