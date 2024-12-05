Dundee fashion brand with clients including Miley Cyrus being ‘paused’ after 13 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee fashion brand with clients including Miley Cyrus being ‘paused’ after 13 years

Isolated Heroes boss Samantha Paton says she will focus on "new opportunities".

By Ben MacDonald
Isolated Heroes boss Samantha Paton
A Dundee fashion brand with clients including Miley Cyrus is to “pause” production after 13 years.

Samantha Paton, owner of Isolated Heroes, says she has become “disillusioned” with the fashion industry.

Since the company’s launch in 2012, Samantha’s creations have dressed celebrities like singers Miley Cyrus and Paloma Faith.

Samantha also flew south to provide reality TV star Gemma Collins with a custom outfit for her 42nd birthday.

Posting on Instagram to her more than 56,000 followers, Samantha said there was no timescale on when the company would return – if at all.

Samantha Paton with one of the most popular Isolated Heroes designs. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Samantha with one of the most popular Isolated Heroes designs. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

She wrote: “It’s with a heavy heart that I’m letting you know that I’m pausing Isolated Heroes in January.

“This past year has been really challenging and I’m so burnt out.

“I’m 35 and the last 13 years of my life – my entire adult life – has been in the one company building, growing, scaling and then downsizing.

“I’m ready for change! I’m so excited for new opportunities and a bright future ahead.

“I really hope you stay around and follow me on the journey of pausing a company, applying and finding new opportunities and whatever comes next.

“I’m a highly ambitious entrepreneur with over 13 years’ experience in the creative sector. I’m ready to give it my all in whatever comes next.”

Support for owner of ‘epic’ Dundee brand Isolated Heroes

In a video on the post, she added she had also become “disillusioned” with the industry.

Responding to the news, Laura Wilde – wife of Dundee singer Kyle Falconer – said: “Proud of you Sam for listening to yourself and following your gut.

“Isolated heroes will always be epic and whatever you do you’ll be amazing.”

Dundee singer Be Charlotte wrote: “Your honesty, determination and creativity is beyond inspiring Sam, keep sparkling and shining in whatever the next adventure brings.”

Last year, Samantha spoke about launching the company after spotting a need for plus-size fashion to cater to a younger audience.

