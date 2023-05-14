Dundee fashion brand launched from leaking warehouse now has celebrity clients

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Dundee fashion brand launched from leaking warehouse now has celebrity clients

Since its launch Isolated Heroes has grown to a team of eight and ships more than 100 items a week.

Samantha Paton with one of the most popular Isolated Heroes designs. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Samantha Paton with one of the most popular Isolated Heroes designs. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
By Ian Forsyth

More international expansion is very much on the mind of Samantha Paton, founder of Dundee fashion brand Isolated Heroes.

The firm’s clothing is proving popular worldwide with a variety of customers, including a number of celebrities.

Isolated Heroes was one of the first independent brands to champion body-positivity, and has developed collections in a size range accessible to all.

Launch of Isolated Heroes

Samantha launched the venture as a graduate project 11 years ago.

She said at the time there was a need for plus-size fashion to cater to a younger audience.

She said: “Even Topshop and Asos only stocked up to a size 16 when we first established Isolated Heroes.

“After trialling selling the original designs in London markets and boutiques, I established our first-commerce platform launching on Asos Marketplace and set up our first studio.”

It is more than a decade since Samatha Paton launched the Dundee business. Image: Isolated Heroes.
It is more than a decade since Samatha Paton launched the Dundee business. Image: Isolated Heroes.

At the beginning, Samantha and an intern worked in an old warehouse. Those were not glamorous beginnings.

“The warehouse had no heating and holes in the windows. We had to cover the clothes with a tarpaulin every time it rained.

“But we were extremely lucky during our first year as the business picked up international clients and we quickly established a customer base in the US and Australia.

“Within that year, we were shipping to countries all over the world and had secured a wholesale contract with Asos.”

Dundee brand ’empowering’ women

The entrepreneur said her most popular sellers are Carnival sequin midi dresses.

She added: “They look fantastic on all sizes, and make women feel so confident.

“We constantly receive emails from customers, saying they are so thankful for finding us as we have given them confidence again and make them feel empowered.

“Our typical customers are highly-driven career women in their 30s and up, who love dressing up in fabulous clothes.

“We have so many clients who have purchased from every collection over the last 10 years.”

Production assistant Kendal Luff at work at Isolated Heroes base at North Tay Trading Centre, Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Production assistant Kendal Luff at work at Isolated Heroes base at North Tay Trading Centre, Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

In peak times, Isolated Heroes is shipping more than 100 items a week – all hand-made at its Dundee design studio.

Samantha said: “Our collections are unique and we change designs quickly, with new regular drops rather than working season to season.

“Due to manufacturing in house, we can be extremely reactive to styles and trends which is an advantage over our competitors.”

Pride at working with celebrity clients

Samantha is proud to be working with celebrity clients including Paloma Faith, Miley Cyrus and Pixie Lott.

She added: “This year we have also been working on commissions for stagewear for singer and presenter Becky Hill.”

Recently Samantha was flown to reality star Gemma Collins’ home to create a special birthday outfit for her.

Samantha Paton, founder of Dundee fashion brand Isolated Heroes, and production manager Christie Wanless with reality TV star Gemma Collins at her Essex home.
Samantha Paton and Christie Wanless with Gemma Collins at her Essex home. Image: Isolated Heroes.

As a result, Isolated Heroes is now working on outfits for some of her summer festival appearances.

“We’re also in the process of working with some amazing plus-size American TV personalities, which is super exciting.

“I’m proud our brand is based in Dundee and ships orders all over the world, and can work to celebrity-client briefs in extremely short notice and overcome logistical nightmares to get garments to our clients in time.”

Isolated Heroes’ secrets of success

Samantha said the secret of the success achieved by Isolated Heroes was due to taking risks.

She explained: “We look at every opportunity with a positive attitude and seize as many opportunities that come our way.”

isolated Heroes founder Samantha Paton checking fabric with her staff, Cerrys Duke Christie Wanless and Kendal Luff Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
isolated Heroes founder Samantha Paton checking fabric with her staff, Cerrys Duke Christie Wanless and Kendal Luff Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Isolated Heroes currently has a team of eight, and the business is still expanding.

The entrepreneur said: “This year we are working on our export strategy, securing some US stockists and looking to host our in-person Sequin Squad retail events in Los Angeles.”

Navigating cost-of-living crisis

Like all UK businesses, Isolated Heroes is not immune to the current cost-of-living crisis.

Samantha explained: “We have noticed our customers have been more conscious of their decision-making and are making less impulse purchases.

“I think this is good long term if it means customers are thinking more sustainability about their shopping habits and investing in pieces for their wardrobe that are luxurious and will last a lifetime.

“Although frequency of orders has reduced, individual spend with customers is still relatively high.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Ambition cruise ship. Image: Ambassador Cruise Line
Inside 700ft cruise ship set to dock in Dundee – and when to see…
2
CR0042729, Rebecca Baird, Dundee. Tartan Ambassador, Alan Cumming at the V&A in Dundee promoting the exhibition. Picture Shows: Tartan Ambassador, Alan Cumming at the Tartan Exhibition in the V&A in Dundee. Thursday 11th May 2023. Image:Steve Brown/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Alan Cumming sports ‘Yes’ campaign kilt and weighs in on Joanna Cherry stooshie…
6
3
Kyle Falconer of The View swings a punch and aims kick. Image: The Window Co/Twitter.
The View frontman Kyle Falconer attacks bandmate on stage as set cut short
3
4
Monifieth High School, which is among the top 10% of the Times Scotland School League
Tributes paid after death of Monifieth High chemistry teacher
5
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Family pay tribute to Jack Stewart Picture shows; Jack Stewart . N/A. Supplied by Stewart family. Date; Unknown
Family of Dundee schoolboy Jack Stewart pay tribute to ‘light of their lives’
6
McArthur Manor manager Nicholas Lungley outside the 18th century property. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire couple’s six-year labour of love creating luxury country house
7
General view of Dundee East delivery office
Royal Mail apologises over more post delays in east of Dundee
8
The View singer Kyle Falconer seeming to throw a punch at fellow band member Kieran Webster. Image: The Window Co/Twitter
The View break silence over ‘brotherly bust-up’ after Kyle Falconer attack
9
Dundee's search for a new manager continues. Who will it be?
FAN VIEW: The vacant Dundee manager hotseat – who do supporters want to replace…
7
10
Farmer Iain Gall with the jet set to become a luxury getaway pod. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Sky’s the limit for Angus farmer’s ‘Air’ BnB in converted private jet

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]