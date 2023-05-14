Dundee fashion brand launched from leaking warehouse now has celebrity clients

More international expansion is very much on the mind of Samantha Paton, founder of Dundee fashion brand Isolated Heroes.

The firm’s clothing is proving popular worldwide with a variety of customers, including a number of celebrities.

Isolated Heroes was one of the first independent brands to champion body-positivity, and has developed collections in a size range accessible to all.

Launch of Isolated Heroes

Samantha launched the venture as a graduate project 11 years ago.

She said at the time there was a need for plus-size fashion to cater to a younger audience.

She said: “Even Topshop and Asos only stocked up to a size 16 when we first established Isolated Heroes.

“After trialling selling the original designs in London markets and boutiques, I established our first-commerce platform launching on Asos Marketplace and set up our first studio.”

At the beginning, Samantha and an intern worked in an old warehouse. Those were not glamorous beginnings.

“The warehouse had no heating and holes in the windows. We had to cover the clothes with a tarpaulin every time it rained.

“But we were extremely lucky during our first year as the business picked up international clients and we quickly established a customer base in the US and Australia.

“Within that year, we were shipping to countries all over the world and had secured a wholesale contract with Asos.”

Dundee brand ’empowering’ women

The entrepreneur said her most popular sellers are Carnival sequin midi dresses.

She added: “They look fantastic on all sizes, and make women feel so confident.

“We constantly receive emails from customers, saying they are so thankful for finding us as we have given them confidence again and make them feel empowered.

“Our typical customers are highly-driven career women in their 30s and up, who love dressing up in fabulous clothes.

“We have so many clients who have purchased from every collection over the last 10 years.”

In peak times, Isolated Heroes is shipping more than 100 items a week – all hand-made at its Dundee design studio.

Samantha said: “Our collections are unique and we change designs quickly, with new regular drops rather than working season to season.

“Due to manufacturing in house, we can be extremely reactive to styles and trends which is an advantage over our competitors.”

Pride at working with celebrity clients

Samantha is proud to be working with celebrity clients including Paloma Faith, Miley Cyrus and Pixie Lott.

She added: “This year we have also been working on commissions for stagewear for singer and presenter Becky Hill.”

Recently Samantha was flown to reality star Gemma Collins’ home to create a special birthday outfit for her.

As a result, Isolated Heroes is now working on outfits for some of her summer festival appearances.

“We’re also in the process of working with some amazing plus-size American TV personalities, which is super exciting.

“I’m proud our brand is based in Dundee and ships orders all over the world, and can work to celebrity-client briefs in extremely short notice and overcome logistical nightmares to get garments to our clients in time.”

Isolated Heroes’ secrets of success

Samantha said the secret of the success achieved by Isolated Heroes was due to taking risks.

She explained: “We look at every opportunity with a positive attitude and seize as many opportunities that come our way.”

Isolated Heroes currently has a team of eight, and the business is still expanding.

The entrepreneur said: “This year we are working on our export strategy, securing some US stockists and looking to host our in-person Sequin Squad retail events in Los Angeles.”

Navigating cost-of-living crisis

Like all UK businesses, Isolated Heroes is not immune to the current cost-of-living crisis.

Samantha explained: “We have noticed our customers have been more conscious of their decision-making and are making less impulse purchases.

“I think this is good long term if it means customers are thinking more sustainability about their shopping habits and investing in pieces for their wardrobe that are luxurious and will last a lifetime.

“Although frequency of orders has reduced, individual spend with customers is still relatively high.”