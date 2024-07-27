Pitlochry business owners on what it’s like trading from ‘the gateway to the Highlands’

A strong business community, incredibly busy summer months and companies offering something “that little bit different” are just some of the reasons why people choose to run their business in Pitlochry.

Atholl Road is Pitlochry’s main thoroughfare. Although the town has a population of around 2,800, it balloons during the summer months as thousands of tourists descend on the “gateway to the Highlands”.

The town sits alongside the A9, and boasts a number of renowned hotels, including Atholl Palace, Pitlochry Hydro and Fonab Castle.

Smaller hotels and guest houses dot the town centre too, including Fishers, Atholl House and Knockendarroch. And visitors are aplenty.

We took a walk through the town centre as the holiday season went into full swing to speak with some business owners.

Canadian, German, Mandarin and Spanish were just some of the languages overheard on the crowded pavements, as tourists excitedly made their way into shops big and small.

Cafes pulse with activity and queues of people twenty-long wait for ice creams and umbrellas, as the Scottish weather did its thing — scorching sunshine one minute, a deluge of rain the next.

And this leads to trading conditions which might not reflect the average high street.

Demand for premises is high, with vacancy rates low compared to other towns in Perthshire, Tayside and Fife.

And the tight-knit business community is celebrated by many who operate in the Highland Perthshire town.

Chocolate business stirs things up

Some businesses have existed in Pitlochry for more than a century, while others, like Matt Green’s Explore Chocolate, have operated for less than two years.

Matt and his family opened their store after moving up from Northamptonshire.

He and his partner were married at Atholl Palace, and her family had previously called Pitlochry their second home, Matt says.

“Business is going really well. Everyone in the town has been incredibly welcoming and there is a really tight-knit business community too,” he said.

“They’ve been incredibly supportive, rather than fearful we would be stepping on any toes.

“Our shop and products are a bit different from what you might expect in Pitlochry.

“It is made in our open-plan kitchen. Visitors can see the whole process when they come in.

“The only thing we don’t make on site is the whisky, which is obviously distilled elsewhere, and the miso in our smoked apple, miso and whisky bon-bons.

“Summer is usually a quiet time of year in the chocolate business, but that’s obviously different in Pitlochry.

“With all the visitors and tourists, we are really busy.

“There are some who come to search us out, but also because of the tourist season we are getting a lot of custom from people who find us out by accident.”

Whisky galore

Whisky production is a tentpole of Highland Perthshire, with a number of distilleries producing the amber bead near Pitlochry.

Robertsons of Pitlochry is a merchants which has served drams to thirsty tourists and locals alike for around 60 years.

About a decade ago Ewan McIlwraith, owner and proprietor, took on the business.

He extolled the cohesion in Pitlochry’s business community as a major reason for operating in the town.

The cost-of-living crisis, increasing energy prices, a lack of relief on rates and the pandemic have impacted his business over the last few years.

And while the influx during summer months is great for getting customers through the door, Ewan notes there are some of drawbacks, including issues with parking and travelling through.

Ewan said: “I’ve owned Roberstons for around 11 years now. Before that, the store was founded by Alan Robertson in the 1960s, then run by his son until I took it on.

“The best thing about running a company in Pitlochry is the brilliant business community here.

“It is really supportive.

“We have customers who come in from all over the world.

“Pitlochry really is the gateway to the Highlands, literal coachloads of visitors come here every day, especially in summer.

“Initially, the shop sold a range of things, then about seven years ago we shifted the focus to whisky, selling both high-end collectors bottles for investment and our great range.

“Difficulties for the business include the general cost of opening the door, the high business rates and everyone seems to have less money to spend.

“We are a large premises, and don’t qualify for rates relief currently.

“Like most business owners, I believe there could always be more support for independent operations like ours.

“And in Pitlochry, parking is always a struggle, it can be difficult for people driving in to just ‘pop in’ if they cannot park.

“Coupled with the current road works, which are causing a bit of congestion and have taken away parking on-street, these things have not helped.”

Green tech on offer

While tourism-facing business make up the vast majority of Pitlochry’s high street, there are other firms operating from it.

RW Bell Green Energy has operated in Perthshire for more than 70 years.

They run a hub right in the heart of Pitlochry, and another in Inverness, where they showcase their technology and services.

Phil Russell is the firm’s customer service and implementation manager.

He explains how the business runs in a town where many of the visitors through the door are usually on a coach trip.

“Our business has been around for more than 70 years. We have a hub on Atholl Road, and another in Inverness,” he said.

“It started, originally, as an electrical engineering company, and has grown organically into green energy.

“Visitors engage well with us, here on the high street. We are a little bit different, not quite what you would expect here (compared to other Atholl Road businesses).

“People come through the doors both just to see what we do, but also of course to find out more about what we have on offer.

“A lot more people are interested in green technology and are keen to see what we have on offer.

“And of course, we are always happy to chat with everyone who comes through the door about our green energy products and services and the tech we have available.

“Recent changes to funding has made it a bit more difficult for trade at the moment. A lot of the money which was being made available, for solar and battery for example, has come to an end. And now there is a focus on heat pumps, which is what people are coming in to speak about.

“So we have felt the effects of that change.”

Local business focus

All business is local business, when it comes down to it.

But what makes our leading business districts — whether it’s Albert Street in Dundee or Atholl Road in Pitlochry — somewhere people want to set-up shop.

We have taken a snapshot on the realities of running an independent company, talking to owners and managers about what makes their firm tick and why they trade where they do.

It’s not an exhaustive list, and we would love to hear about why we should focus on your patch next.

