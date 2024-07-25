How Kirkcaldy woman sewed life back together after stepdad’s death with bear-making business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

How Kirkcaldy woman sewed life back together after stepdad’s death with bear-making business

Amanda Whiteford wasn't sure how her life could continue after tragically losing her step dad.

By Alex Banks
Kirkcaldy woman Amanda Whiteford started her own business after dealing with grief. Image: Love 'N' Memories
Kirkcaldy woman Amanda Whiteford started her own business after dealing with grief. Image: Love 'N' Memories

When a Kirkcaldy woman tragically lost her step dad, she had to find a way to deal with her grief.

Amanda Whiteford was working in a pharmacy when Paul McCafferty passed away.

In order to deal with her trauma, she was desperate to find things to keep her busy — one of which was sewing.

Amanda made a memory bear out of her stepdad’s clothes in order to help her deal with the pain and grief.

She has since crafted her own business, Love ‘N’ Memories, creating keepsake bears from old clothes in her Kirkcaldy studio.

The business focuses on helping people celebrate and “remember special times and special people”.

‘I had to find a way to deal with the trauma of that night’

Amanda gave her step dad CPR while waiting for an ambulance on the night which he passed away.

Desperate to keep her mind busy, she turned to a childhood interest of sewing and bought a machine.

Amanda said: “I was on medication and it was a really painful time for me.

“I’d always been interested in making clothes when in school but couldn’t use a machine.

“I decided to buy one and watch videos in order to learn. I almost gave up at times but my husband sat me back down.”

Amanda had a bag of her step dad’s clothes which she felt she couldn’t give away.

One of the bears which Amanda has made. Image: Love ‘N’ Memories

After his passing in September 2019, she found herself setting up a Facebook page for her own business at the beginning of the following year.

Amanda added: “I didn’t want to give the clothes away as it felt to me like I would be losing even more of him.

“When I was grieving I was broken and didn’t know how I was going to keep living.

“I made the bear out of his clothes and would sit and watch TV with the bear, or just sit and chat to it. It helped me so much.”

Love ‘N’ Memories, named after Paul’s love for “rock ‘n’ roll”, operates from a studio in Amanda’s Kirkcaldy garden.

Love ‘N’ Memories is ‘personal’

Amanda said she only one other business offered similar services to her when she started and found it had a huge waiting list.

After realising how much it helped her through grief, she knew it was an opportunity to help others as well.

Amanda said: “When a customer comes to me with clothes they can be upset.

When Amanda moved home, she had a studio built in her garden in order to give customers a personal experience. Image: Love ‘N’ Memories

“I get to spend time with people and listen to them. This isn’t just a hobby, it needs to be special for each person.

“I know how much my step dad meant to me, and I would like to help bring some comfort into people’s lives.

“It started with friends and family who had projects for me but it has grown beyond belief.”

Amanda, who now employs a member of staff to help with demand, makes around eight bears a week.

‘It’s not about the money’

Amanda said this is the first job in her life which she feels she is “doing something really good”.

She added: “I don’t want to make loads of money, it’s not about that at all.

“I just do it to help people and to make sure I am doing something meaningful for others.

“Sewing saved me, so in a way this is me getting to say thanks.”

More from Business

Coast Business Centre, Dundee where ARH Accountants, and now Precision Accountants and Business Advisors Ltd operate. Image: Google Maps Date; Unknown
Dundee accountancy firm liquidated as director trades from same office under new name
5
Dundee Science Centre.
Dundee Science Centre seeks new CEO to shape its future
Jim Peggie, owner of Phoenix Home works on a shed for a customer. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Perth man opens showroom after turning wood creations hobby into business
Black Sheep Coffee. Dundee High Street. Image: Graham & Sibbald
Unit housing new Dundee coffee shop up for sale
Mark and Hana Robertson. Image: Simon Murray/ Robertsons of Scotland
Perthshire fashion brand Robertsons of Scotland bought by new owner
The former BiFab site in Methil which is now under the management of Harland and Wolff. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.
Methil Harland & Wolff workers 'deserve every possible support' during talks over company's future
Brenda Hector. ActionCOACH. Image: Federation of Small Businesses
Dundee business coach Brenda Hector on building her company to help others
Kate Mason-Strang, director and co-owner of Perthshire adventure activity centre Nae Limits. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Owner of Perthshire white water-rafting centre Nae Limits on ups and downs of business
Harland & Wolff's Methil yard.
Calls to protect 200 Fife jobs as Harland & Wolff seek emergency funding
Lee Stewart of Windsor Interiors in his showroom Image: David Wardle/ DC Thomson.
Meet the Fife boss who took 'bespoke' out of his company name over fears…

Conversation