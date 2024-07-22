Dundee business coach Brenda Hector on building her company to help others

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Dundee business coach Brenda Hector on building her company to help others

Brenda Hector runs an ActionCOACH franchise

Brenda Hector. ActionCOACH. Image: Federation of Small Businesses
Brenda Hector. ActionCOACH. Image: Federation of Small Businesses
Paul Malik By Paul Malik

Brenda Hector is a business coach who believes in getting that work-life balance just right.

The business coach also wishes she had taken the plunge sooner, after setting up as a franchisee of ActionCOACH after graduating with an MBA six years ago.

Since then, she has helped hundreds of people achieve their commercial goals.

And after starting the day with a coffee, she sets about making running your own business more accessible to women.

She talks us through her business journey.

How and why did you start in business?

I previously worked in research and the subsea industry, and was also a partner in a wedding car business for 12 years.

When I graduated with an MBA in 2018 from Robert Gordon University I wanted to run a business that would provide me with a decent income, a good work-life balance and job satisfaction.

Brenda enjoying her morning coffee. Image: Federation of Small Businesses 

Initially, I wasn’t sure what business to start but I am very much a “people person” and business coaching felt like a really good fit.

I decided on the ActionCOACH franchise, because buying a proven business idea and structure was appealing. Coaching allows me to help business owners who have great ideas but need support.

I relish a challenge and love business, learning and people. This allows me to enjoy all three.

How did you get to where you are today?

Resilience, continuous learning, and following the ActionCOACH system.

Who helped you?

I couldn’t have built my business without the support of many people.

Networking groups have been invaluable – I’m currently a member of BNI, BWC, The Federation of Small Businesses and the Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce.

The ActionCOACH community is a massive help. My fellow coaches support my growth and always push me to be my best, as I do for my clients.

The encouragement of colleagues is invaluable – we share challenges and successes, as well as run collaborative workshops together.

Rupert Hine and I run regular workshops for our clients together at Forbes of Kingennie Resort, just outside Dundee.

When I need legal advice, the Federation of Small Businesses is the go-to organisation.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

Play to your strengths and find others who complement your weaknesses.

What is your biggest mistake?

Mistakes are essential in order to learn. I’ve made a few, mostly around marketing. I’ve learnt what works for my business and what doesn’t.

My biggest mistake, however, would be not taking the leap sooner to own my own business. It would have been great to have the freedom and flexibility that I have now when my kids were smaller.

What is your greatest achievement?

The growth and success of my clients give me great job satisfaction. One of my clients was nominated for an Athena Award last year and another was shortlisted in 2 categories at The BizX Awards organised by ActionCOACH this year.

How are you managing rapidly rising costs, and how could the government help?

Keeping on top of the numbers is essential, I help all of my clients track, understand and forecast their business financials. Cashflow forecasting makes it easier to make decisions in business.

I would love for the gender balance in entrepreneurship to be equal. If women started and scaled businesses to the same degree as men, it would add £250billion to the UK economy.

The government should increase funding directed towards female entrepreneurs and give them more family care support.

 Brenda Hector, ActionCOACH. Image: Federation of Small Businesses

And make entrepreneurship more accessible for women through relatable and accessible mentors and networks.

I’m working on the latter through my Scale Her Up podcast. I interview female entrepreneurs who share their stories, the challenges they’ve overcome and their advice to other women in business.

What do you still hope to achieve?

I’d like to see some of my clients winning a business award in the next year. In addition, I’m currently at the Silver level within ActionCOACH and expect to qualify as a Gold-level ActionCOACH by the end of this year.

What do you do to relax?

I’m in my element when out walking our three border collies. I’ve recently climbed my first Munro and am looking forward to tackling a few more before winter.

Brenda Hector. Image: Federation of Small Businesses 

I also enjoy running and cycling. I like to cook and have people around for food and drinks – entertaining and spending quality time with friends and family are very important to me.

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

I run a business book club, and we meet online on the first Monday of every month. We’re currently reading 7 Strategies for Wealth and Happiness by Jim Rohn.

What do you waste your money on?

My family would say books and wine, but I don’t think they’re a waste of money.

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

The first thing is coffee, I can’t start the day without one. On a school day, I make sure my youngest daughter is awake for school.

What do you drive and dream of driving?

I drive a red convertible Mini, with ActionCOACH livery. Give me a wave if you see me driving around Dundee!

More from Business

Kate Mason-Strang, director and co-owner of Perthshire adventure activity centre Nae Limits. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Owner of Perthshire white water-rafting centre Nae Limits on ups and downs of business
Harland & Wolff's Methil yard.
Calls to protect 200 Fife jobs as Harland & Wolff seek emergency funding
Lee Stewart of Windsor Interiors in his showroom Image: David Wardle/ DC Thomson.
Meet the Fife boss who took 'bespoke' out of his company name over fears…
Buffalo Farm director Steven Mitchell. Image: Kris Miller/ DC Thomson.
How was Buffalo Farm owner able to 'continue as if nothing happened' after Fife…
7
Davie Birrell is retiring after 50 years at Bannerman Decorators in Perth. Image: Bannerman Decorators
Perth painter gives work the brush-off after 50 years with family firm
Steven Mitchell, founder of The Buffalo Farm, Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Buffalo Farm owed more than £3m when Fife company collapsed
5
Five Type 31 frigates are under construction in Rosyth. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Babcock blames high wages in Fife for £90m hit on warship contract
Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes, Dr David McBeth (Dundee University) and Adrian Gillespie, chief executive of Scottish Enterprise tour the innovation hub construction site on Hawkhill. Image: University of Dundee
Dundee life science business start-up hub wins £8 million funding
Rosyth Dockyard
How will Forth Green Freeport work and will it benefit Fife?
2
Discovery Flexibles manager Jimmy Urquhart. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Dundee firm that came close to collapse achieves best-ever year
3

Conversation