Dundee business coach Brenda Hector on building her company to help others

Brenda Hector is a business coach who believes in getting that work-life balance just right.

The business coach also wishes she had taken the plunge sooner, after setting up as a franchisee of ActionCOACH after graduating with an MBA six years ago.

Since then, she has helped hundreds of people achieve their commercial goals.

And after starting the day with a coffee, she sets about making running your own business more accessible to women.

She talks us through her business journey.

How and why did you start in business?

I previously worked in research and the subsea industry, and was also a partner in a wedding car business for 12 years.

When I graduated with an MBA in 2018 from Robert Gordon University I wanted to run a business that would provide me with a decent income, a good work-life balance and job satisfaction.

Initially, I wasn’t sure what business to start but I am very much a “people person” and business coaching felt like a really good fit.

I decided on the ActionCOACH franchise, because buying a proven business idea and structure was appealing. Coaching allows me to help business owners who have great ideas but need support.

I relish a challenge and love business, learning and people. This allows me to enjoy all three.

How did you get to where you are today?

Resilience, continuous learning, and following the ActionCOACH system.

Who helped you?

I couldn’t have built my business without the support of many people.

Networking groups have been invaluable – I’m currently a member of BNI, BWC, The Federation of Small Businesses and the Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce.

The ActionCOACH community is a massive help. My fellow coaches support my growth and always push me to be my best, as I do for my clients.

The encouragement of colleagues is invaluable – we share challenges and successes, as well as run collaborative workshops together.

Rupert Hine and I run regular workshops for our clients together at Forbes of Kingennie Resort, just outside Dundee.

When I need legal advice, the Federation of Small Businesses is the go-to organisation.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

Play to your strengths and find others who complement your weaknesses.

What is your biggest mistake?

Mistakes are essential in order to learn. I’ve made a few, mostly around marketing. I’ve learnt what works for my business and what doesn’t.

My biggest mistake, however, would be not taking the leap sooner to own my own business. It would have been great to have the freedom and flexibility that I have now when my kids were smaller.

What is your greatest achievement?

The growth and success of my clients give me great job satisfaction. One of my clients was nominated for an Athena Award last year and another was shortlisted in 2 categories at The BizX Awards organised by ActionCOACH this year.

How are you managing rapidly rising costs, and how could the government help?

Keeping on top of the numbers is essential, I help all of my clients track, understand and forecast their business financials. Cashflow forecasting makes it easier to make decisions in business.

I would love for the gender balance in entrepreneurship to be equal. If women started and scaled businesses to the same degree as men, it would add £250billion to the UK economy.

The government should increase funding directed towards female entrepreneurs and give them more family care support.

And make entrepreneurship more accessible for women through relatable and accessible mentors and networks.

I’m working on the latter through my Scale Her Up podcast. I interview female entrepreneurs who share their stories, the challenges they’ve overcome and their advice to other women in business.

What do you still hope to achieve?

I’d like to see some of my clients winning a business award in the next year. In addition, I’m currently at the Silver level within ActionCOACH and expect to qualify as a Gold-level ActionCOACH by the end of this year.

What do you do to relax?

I’m in my element when out walking our three border collies. I’ve recently climbed my first Munro and am looking forward to tackling a few more before winter.

I also enjoy running and cycling. I like to cook and have people around for food and drinks – entertaining and spending quality time with friends and family are very important to me.

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

I run a business book club, and we meet online on the first Monday of every month. We’re currently reading 7 Strategies for Wealth and Happiness by Jim Rohn.

What do you waste your money on?

My family would say books and wine, but I don’t think they’re a waste of money.

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

The first thing is coffee, I can’t start the day without one. On a school day, I make sure my youngest daughter is awake for school.

What do you drive and dream of driving?

I drive a red convertible Mini, with ActionCOACH livery. Give me a wave if you see me driving around Dundee!