Home Business & Environment Business

Perth man opens showroom after turning wood creations hobby into business

Jim Peggie started off making wine racks for friends in exchange for a case of beer but now has a growing business in Perth.

By Rob McLaren
Jim Peggie, owner of Phoenix Home works on a shed for a customer. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Jim Peggie, owner of Phoenix Home works on a shed for a customer. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A Perth man who started making gifts for friends out of wood has now opened a showroom in the city centre.

Jim Peggie, who is originally from Dysart in Fife, has worked with wood in some form for his entire life. Previous jobs range from being a picture framer to maintaining boats.

Six years ago he was helping his brother remove a wooden platform from his garden when he had the idea of turning some of the timber into a wine rack.

From there, his hobby slowly turned into a business called Phoenix Home.

Jim, 49, said: “When I started off, I would make things for friends and family – but not for cash. I’d do a wine rack for a case of beer and a bottle of rum.

“Then I started making candle holders for Christmas which I sold at local craft markets.

“People would start asking me ‘can you make this?’ and I’d give it a go.”

Phoenix Home wood showroom in Perth

As his business grew, Jim reduced his hours as a boatbuilder for Highlander Boats of Tayport.

He then left this job entirely two years ago to concentrate on his business venture full-time, working from a workshop in Glenrothes.

However, Jim outgrew this space and said moving to new premises at Ladeside Business Centre, near St Catherine’s Retail Park, was the next step.

Jim Peggie, Owner of Phoenix Home at the showroom.  Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

He said: “I’ve had a lot of people ask to see my showroom and I’ve not had one.

“So, I’ve had to take the plunge and taken on a big industrial unit right in the middle of Perth.

“I’ve just moved in and will do all my production here as well as letting people see my work.

“It also allows people to meet me and see who they’ve been speaking to as some people are understandably quite nervous about handing money out over the internet these days.

“I’ve had a great response with several customers coming in.”

Range of products changes with seasons

As the business has evolved, so have the products that Jim makes.

His most popular product by far is a bench that folds into a picnic table, which he calls Optimus Dine.

At one point he was making more than 20 a week, which gave him the confidence to quit his job.

Some of Jim’s creations at the showroom. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Jim said he concentrates on garden furniture and pergolas during the summer months and smaller items such as candle holders and chopping boards in winter.

Future plans for the business include taking on an apprentice to pass on his skills.

He has recently reintroduced picture framing into the business and plans to allow local artists to use a mezzanine level in the showroom to show their work.

Jim is proud at how far the business has come.

“It’s been a lot of hard work with some sleepless nights but it’s good now that it’s in Perth.

“When I think back two or three years ago to where it was, I’m quite chuffed with of how it’s grown.”

