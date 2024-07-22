Methil Harland & Wolff workers ‘deserve every possible support’ during talks over company’s future

Union leaders are calling for “swift and joint” action to secure the future of Harland & Wolff’s Methil yard.

And GMB Scotland secretary Louise Gilmour says protecting the site’s 200 jobs must be central to ongoing talks.

The company’s two Scottish bases, in Fife and the Western Isles, are considered vital to the UK’s renewable energy ambitions.

But they were plunged into uncertainty last week when an application by Harland & Wolff for a £200 million government loan guarantee was turned down.

It is now seeking alternative solutions, with an outcome expected in a few days.

Ms Gilmour said: “It’s not enough just for the yards to survive.

“They must be supported to thrive.”

Methil Harland & Wolff workers are ‘skilled and committed’

Union members held a meeting at the Methil site with Harland & Wolff general manager Matt Smith on Monday morning.

Labour MP Richard Baker, MSP Claire Baker and Fife council’s finance and economy spokesman Altany Craik were also in attendance.

Ms Gilmour said the recent history of the Methil and Arnish yards was one of squandered opportunities.

And she added: “The workers are skilled, committed and blameless for the ongoing uncertainty around their yards.

“They deserve every possible support from ministers on both sides of the border who must work urgently with management and unions to find a secure way forward.

“There are many options to protect these yards, including in the manufacture of wind turbines and other renewable energy infrastructure.”

Steps to ensure business continuity and job security

Mr Baker says he is working closely with the UK Government and stressing the importance of the Methil yard.

And he added: “The uncertainty has been unhelpful and inevitably there is some anxiety.

“It’s been a challenge for a few weeks.

“But there is a strong determination to work together to secure the yards for the future.

“We’ll be continuing discussions over the coming days and weeks.”

Secretary of State for Business and Trade. Jonathan Reynolds, is hopeful of a positive outcome across all affected sites.

And he said the steps set out by the company so far appear to “hold by far the best prospects of ensuring business continuity, job security and the delivery of important existing contracts.”

Harland & Wolff has appointed restructuring expert Russell Downs as interim chief executive.

The move follows the resignation of chief executive John Wood last week.