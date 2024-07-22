Methil Harland & Wolff workers ‘deserve every possible support’ during talks over company’s future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Methil Harland & Wolff workers ‘deserve every possible support’ during talks over company’s future

The GMB Scotland union says protecting jobs must be central to discussions.

By Claire Warrender
Uncertainty surrounds the Methil Harland & Wolff yard. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Union leaders are calling for “swift and joint” action to secure the future of Harland & Wolff’s Methil yard.

And GMB Scotland secretary Louise Gilmour says protecting the site’s 200 jobs must be central to ongoing talks.

The company’s two Scottish bases, in Fife and the Western Isles, are considered vital to the UK’s renewable energy ambitions.

But they were plunged into uncertainty last week when an application by Harland & Wolff for a £200 million government loan guarantee was turned down.

It is now seeking alternative solutions, with an outcome expected in a few days.

Ms Gilmour said: “It’s not enough just for the yards to survive.

“They must be supported to thrive.”

Methil Harland & Wolff workers are ‘skilled and committed’

Union members held a meeting at the Methil site with Harland & Wolff general manager Matt Smith on Monday morning.

Labour MP Richard Baker, MSP Claire Baker and Fife council’s finance and economy spokesman Altany Craik were also in attendance.

Ms Gilmour said the recent history of the Methil and Arnish yards was one of squandered opportunities.

GMB Scotland secretary Louise Gilmour was at a meeting at the Methil Harland & Wolff yard. Image: Supplied by GMB Scotland
And she added: “The workers are skilled, committed and blameless for the ongoing uncertainty around their yards.

“They deserve every possible support from ministers on both sides of the border who must work urgently with management and unions to find a secure way forward.

“There are many options to protect these yards, including in the manufacture of wind turbines and other renewable energy infrastructure.”

Steps to ensure business continuity and job security

Mr Baker says he is working closely with the UK Government and stressing the importance of the Methil yard.

And he added: “The uncertainty has been unhelpful and inevitably there is some anxiety.

“It’s been a challenge for a few weeks.

The Methil Harland & Wolff yard. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

“But there is a strong determination to work together to secure the yards for the future.

“We’ll be continuing discussions over the coming days and weeks.”

Secretary of State for Business and Trade. Jonathan Reynolds, is hopeful of a positive outcome across all affected sites.

And he said the steps set out by the company so far appear to “hold by far the best prospects of ensuring business continuity, job security and the delivery of important existing contracts.”

Harland & Wolff has appointed restructuring expert Russell Downs as interim chief executive.

The move follows the resignation of chief executive John Wood last week.

