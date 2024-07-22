Monday court round-up — Gambling with freedom and ‘hardest c**t’ jailed again

A care home worker has admitted fraudulently obtaining more than £800 in gambling funds from a resident.

Daryl Honeyman is awaiting sentence after he admitted using the man’s debit card.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Honeyman was working at a care home in Cupar when the offence was committed.

He pled guilty to presenting the man’s debit card to Sky Bet and William Hill while pretending to be the owner.

Honeyman, of the Fife town’s Kinloss Park, induced the firms to “supply services for online betting” and obtained £828 by fraud between November 2 2021 and December 7 2021.

Sheriff John Rafferty deferred sentence on the 35-year-old until next month for reports to be prepared.

Canna-bust

A Dundee chip shop worker moonlighting as a drug dealer was caught with cannabis worth almost £50,000. Detectives pulled over a taxi in the city and found passenger Alexandra Osciewicz, 28, with a suitcase full of the Class B drug.

‘Hardest c**t’ jailed again

A man who once told police he was the “hardest c*** in Dundee” has been jailed again.

Jay Clark previously admitted that on June 27 in 2021, he acted in a threatening or abusive manner at a flat in Bonnethill Court, Dundee by repeatedly shouting, swearing, making threats of violence, saying he had a weapon and making a stab threat.

He also exposed his naked penis.

Clark pled guilty to a second charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner during a journey in a police vehicle to West Bell Street HQ.

He shouted, swore, made abusive comments and threats and lashed out, attempting to break free.

He admitted, at the police station, assaulting two PCs by spitting at them.

He also admitted missing a court hearing.

His solicitor James Laverty said: “He’d clearly fallen off the rails and was abusing substances.

“Mr Clark is well aware it’s his actions – his fault – that we are where we are today.

“He is ashamed of how he has become with the criminal justice system.

“His family are a very law-abiding family.”

Sheriff Mungo Bovey jailed Clark for 23 weeks, noting he had spent time on remand earlier in proceedings.

Last June, Clark received a nine-month prison sentence after he lashed out at officers as they tried to arrest him.

On that occasion, Clark told them: “I’ll stick a f***ing needle in your neck.

“I’ll stab your dog, your cat, your maw, your gran, your daughter.

“You’re a dead man. I’m the hardest c**t in Dundee. Do you know who I am?”

Gas canister threat

Armed police were deployed to an Angus village when a man threatened to blow up a gas canister after brandishing a knife at his neighbour. Ben Cheyne, 23, triggered a firearms response in Inveraldie and specialist negotiators were called out to defuse the situation.

Drink-drive pensioner

A 77-year-old Glenrothes man who was drink-driving with a young child in the car has been banned from the road for a year and fined £300.

John Vance previously pled guilty to driving while over the limit (37mics/22) in April this year on Ratho Close, the street where he lives.

First offender Vance appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court for sentencing.

Prosecutor Matthew McPherson told the court a member of the public contacted police at around 6pm on April 29 and officers saw him driving a Mazda towards his home address and stopped him.

He was found to be have a young child in the car, the court heard.

The fiscal depute said that alcohol was “emanating” from Vance’s breath.

Vance, representing himself in court, said he is retired and previously worked at the dockyard in the submarine section and dealt with paperwork and planning.

He said he also moved to aircraft carriers and did the same kind of job.

Bizarre bar bevahiour

A drinker climbed on to a Fife bar and started “swinging his hips” while exposing himself. Danny Moffat, 38, was said to be “heavily intoxicated” during the bizarre incident at The Queens Hotel in Cardenden in May last year. Five months later he returned to the same pub and threw a drink over a female member of bar staff there.

