Relief as Perthshire’s Tay Forest national park bid rejected by Holyrood

Scotland’s next national park will NOT be in Highland Perthshire.

The Tay Forest national park bid was ruled out of the running by the Scottish Government on Monday.

The Perth and Kinross Council proposal was one of a number on the shortlist to become Scotland’s third national park.

It would have stretched across almost 3,000 square kilometres of Perthshire, taking in the towns of Aberfeldy, Comrie, Crieff, Dunkeld and Pitlochry.

But Galloway has now been named the preferred location to join Cairngorm and Loch Lomond and the Trossachs.

Perth and Kinross Provost Xander McDade said it was disappointing that the local bid did not make the cut.

But the decision was greeted with relief by its critics.

The Tayside and Central Scotland Moorland Group mounted an angry protest outside Perth and Kinross Council headquarters on the day the Tay Forest national park bid was submitted in February.

A spokesperson said members were “delighted” by the Scottish Government’s decision.

“We would hope that a review of the existing national parks will be undertaken, that measures will be taken to ensure that those who own and manage the land will be fully consulted and be active partners in the new park, and that those who live and work there will not be negatively impacted by National Park status in any way,” the spokesperson added.

Tay Forest national park divided opinion

The bid was the subject of an eight-week consultation from October to December 2023.

Perth and Kinross Council says it received more than 350 responses to its survey.

More than half of respondents (56.8%) agreed or strongly agreed with the idea.

But critics said national park policies – such as beaver re-introduction – conflicted with the interests of local farmers and managers.

The Tayside and Central Scotland Moorland Group branded the response “woeful”.

Provost Mr McDade said: “It is obviously very disappointing that the Tay Forest National Park has not been chosen for designation at this time. But we congratulation Galloway on their success.

“We put together a very strong bid and the appraisal committee agreed that the Tay Forest met the criteria for national park status along with two other bids – Galloway and Lochaber.”

He said the council would “continue to work hard to deliver on the aspirations of our communities in Northern Perthshire”.

Winning bid was community-led

NatureScot will now conduct a public consultation and investigation into the Galloway proposal.

It will submit its findings to Ministers in April next year.

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon said: “After carefully considering all of the nominations we received, I am very pleased that we are proposing to create a new National Park for Scotland in Galloway.

“The proposal is community led, has the backing of many local businesses and makes a strong case on the benefits that national park status will bring for people who live in the area, for the local economy and for the environment.”