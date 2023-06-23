Self-styled ‘hardest c**t in Dundee’ jailed for spitting on police

A loudmouthed lout who called himself “the hardest c**t in Dundee” has been jailed for nine months and spitting on police officers.

Self-styled hard man Jay Clark lashed out at officers as they tried to arrest him and told them: “I’ll stick a f***ing needle in your neck.

“I’ll stab your dog, your cat, your maw, your gran, your daughter.

“You’re a dead man. I’m the hardest c**t in Dundee.

“Do you know who I am?”

Jailing Clark, Sheriff Alistair Carmichael said: “The police don’t deserve to be treated like that by anybody – no matter what.”

Spat on police

Clark, 26, from Dundee, admitted assaulting PC Paul Findlay by spitting at him in the city on November 9 2022.

He also admitted attacking PC Euan Macleod by kicking him on the body and spitting on him, as well as acting in a threatening or abusive manner and making threats.

Fiscal depute Lynn Mannion told Dundee Sheriff Court Clark was picked up in relation to another matter and was immediately aggressive towards officers.

He continued to make threats and managed to spit on one of the officers, despite having on a spit hood.

He eventually had to be placed in leg restraints.

‘Horrendous offences’

Solicitor Kevin Hampton, defending, said: “He accepts that what he has pled guilty to are horrendous offences.

“Police officers should not be treated like that.

“When he is sober he understands that but he was not sober at the time of the offences.

“He has no recollection of these events. He had been drinking heavily.

“He was abusing alcohol almost constantly.

“He accepts that does not justify his behaviour to these police officers.

“He is resigned to his fate.”

