Charity champion Arbroath ex-Royal Marine in court after mistaking air pistols for toys

A former Royal Marine from Arbroath found himself in court after mistaking two air pistols for toys.

Charity champion Stuart Lavery admitted illegally possessing the weapons at his home in Grant Road when police attended four and a half years ago.

Lavery, who has previous convictions for firearms offences from 1982 and 1992, will be sentenced next month after reports are prepared.

The 71-year-old served during The Troubles in Northern Ireland and has also worked as a movie set security guard.

His solicitor explained although Lavery has terminal blood and bone cancer, he still volunteers with veteran’s charity 45 Commando Veterans.

In 2018, he had a beer named after him as part of a fundraising bid for the charity.

Home raided

Fiscal depute Callum Gordon told Forfar Sheriff Court police had received intelligence unlawful weapons were being kept at Lavery’s home so they visited on November 1 2019.

From a box inside, they recovered two air pistols.

Analysis and checks were carried out and Lavery was found not to have an air weapons certificate.

Solicitor Nick Whelan, defending, said: “He is formerly a member of the armed forces.

“In terms of the weapons, he thought they were toys.”.

He added the firearms offences for which was previously convicted were dealt with by way of “modest financial penalties.”

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown deferred sentencing until June 13 for background reports.

Forfeiture of the two air pistols was granted.

Charity work

Mr Whelan said since retiring, his client has travelled the length and breadth of Scotland with charity 45 Commando Veterans supporting ex-armed forced personnel who are battling PTSD and homelessness.

Six years ago, a special beer was made available in Lavery’s name at The Anchor Bar in Arbroath, run by his daughter, to raise more cash for the charity.

Previously, Lavery worked as a security guard on the Isle of Skye during filming of Guy Ritchie’s movie King Arthur which starred Jude Law, Eric Bana and Charlie Hunnam.

