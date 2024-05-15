Charity champion Arbroath ex-Royal Marine in court after mistaking air pistols for toys

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Charity champion Arbroath ex-Royal Marine in court after mistaking air pistols for toys

Stuart Lavery, who volunteers for a military charity, had his home raided by police in November 2019.

By Ross Gardiner
Stuart Lavery
Stuart Lavery appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.

A former Royal Marine from Arbroath found himself in court after mistaking two air pistols for toys.

Charity champion Stuart Lavery admitted illegally possessing the weapons at his home in Grant Road when police attended four and a half years ago.

Lavery, who has previous convictions for firearms offences from 1982 and 1992, will be sentenced next month after reports are prepared.

The 71-year-old served during The Troubles in Northern Ireland and has also worked as a movie set security guard.

His solicitor explained although Lavery has terminal blood and bone cancer, he still volunteers with veteran’s charity 45 Commando Veterans.

Stuart Lavery, pictured in July 2017. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

In 2018, he had a beer named after him as part of a fundraising bid for the charity.

Home raided

Fiscal depute Callum Gordon told Forfar Sheriff Court police had received intelligence unlawful weapons were being kept at Lavery’s home so they visited on November 1 2019.

From a box inside, they recovered two air pistols.

Analysis and checks were carried out and Lavery was found not to have an air weapons certificate.

Solicitor Nick Whelan, defending, said: “He is formerly a member of the armed forces.

“In terms of the weapons, he thought they were toys.”.

He added the firearms offences for which was previously convicted were dealt with by way of “modest financial penalties.”

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown deferred sentencing until June 13 for background reports.

Forfeiture of the two air pistols was granted.

Charity work

Mr Whelan said since retiring, his client has travelled the length and breadth of Scotland with charity 45 Commando Veterans supporting ex-armed forced personnel who are battling PTSD and homelessness.

Six years ago, a special beer was made available in Lavery’s name at The Anchor Bar in Arbroath, run by his daughter, to raise more cash for the charity.

Previously, Lavery worked as a security guard on the Isle of Skye during filming of Guy Ritchie’s movie King Arthur which starred Jude Law, Eric Bana and Charlie Hunnam.

