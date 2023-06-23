‘Santa’ paedophile from Fife caught by hunters in Christmas Eve sting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Santa’ paedophile from Fife caught by hunters in Christmas Eve sting

Neil Rawlinson had thought he was chatting to a child when he suggested getting a Santa suit so she could sit on his lap.

By Kirsty McIntosh
The court heard about Neil Rawlinson's dirty 'Santa' chat.
The court heard about Neil Rawlinson's dirty 'Santa' chat.

A Fife paedophile who invited a “12-year-old girl” to sit on his lap while he dressed as Santa has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register.

Neil Rawlinson believed he was speaking to a pre-teen but was actually messaging an adult from the group Forbidden Scotland.

He engaged in sexualised chat before sending an image of his penis.

Shortly before Christmas, he asked the “child” if she had written a letter to Father Christmas, adding he could get a Santa suit so she could sit on his lap.

The group exposed the 69-year-old in a Christmas Eve sting.

Neil Rawlinson
Neil Rawlinson. Image: Facebook/ Forbidden Scotland.

On a previous court appearance from custody, he had asked to remain behind bars, stating: “If I was out I might go back to hiding myself away.”

‘Ostracised’ by friends and family

Rawlinson, of Baird Crescent, Leven, earlier admitted sending sexually explicit messages and an image of his naked penis to a person he believed to be a child under 13 from his home address between November 11 and December 18 2021.

He further admitted taking or making indecent images of children between July 2018 and December 24 2021.

Neil Rawlinson outside Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Neil Rawlinson at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

A plea of not guilty to possession of child abuse images was accepted by the Crown.

Solicitor David McLaughlin, defending at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, told the court social workers would work with Rawlinson to “mitigate his risk of future offending”.

He added his client has lost contact with his family and been “ostracised” by his friends so was unlikely to come into contact with children.

Sheriff Robert More took account of private information in “extremely candid” social work reports when sentencing.

He placed Rawlinson on a three-year supervision order and told him to take part in the Moving Forward: Making Changes programme.

He additionally banned him from having any intentional contact with children under 16 and placed him on the Sex Offenders Register for three years.

Sick messages and confrontation

Fiscal depute Joanne Ritchie previously told the court the woman behind the fake child’s profile had set up accounts on various platforms.

Rawlinson contacted her on Wink on November 11 2021 with the message: “Hi Beth, Hope you are as good as you look’.”

When she replied giving her age as only 12, he replied: “Don’t mind that as long as you don’t mind chatting to an older man.”

Rawlinson asked her questions about her school life, then said he would love to meet her and wanted to carry out sexual activities with her.

Neil Rawlinson confronted at his home in Leven by paedophile hunters.
Rawlinson was confronted at his home. Image: Supplied by Facebook/ Forbidden Scotland.

Before sending a picture of his genitals, Rawlinson wrote: “Strictly speaking you shouldn’t have seen a penis at 12 but you might see one in biology so what’s the difference.”

He added: “I’m naked because I want to be naked with you”.

His Santa message came shortly before he was confronted at home by group members.

Rawlinson later told police he thought the fake account was that of a 21-year-old woman engaging in “age play”.

On searching Rawlinson’s devices, police found a number of category B and C indecent images of girls aged 11 to 15, all of them inaccessible, as well as other sick material featuring underage girls.

