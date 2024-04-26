Fife musician who ‘squandered’ life on drink and drugs jailed for child abuse

A former musician from Fife who “squandered” his life on drink and drugs has been jailed for more than 10 years for sexually abusing four young boys.

Craig Watson, 53, preyed on the children at locations in Burntisland between October 1996 and November 2010.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard how three of Watson’s victims were aged between nine and 10 whilst the other was a “vulnerable adolescent.”

Watson, also of Burntisland, raped one of the youngsters and subjected the others to sexual assaults.

A court had earlier heard how he plied one victim with alcohol and then abused him as he slept.

Victims praised for coming forward

On Thursday, Watson observed proceedings via video link from prison as judge Lady Poole praised the courage of his victims in coming forward to give evidence against him.

She said: “It was difficult for your victims to come to court and give evidence of what they had endured because of your depravity.

“They are to be commended for their courage in doing so.

“Most of them described pain at the time from what you were doing to them.

“The emotional scars of what you did will have been longer lasting.

“One victim in particular has provided a victim impact statement setting out the serious long term consequences for him of what you did.

“I have considered the criminal justice social work report I ordered.

“The report noted the planning in some of your offending.

“Although the offences were historical, they spanned a significant period, involved multiple victims, and suggested entrenched patterns of abusive behaviour.

“The report concluded there was a significant risk of serious sexual abuse, particularly against male children when the opportunity presents.”

Fife musician ‘squandered’ life

The judge went on: “I have also taken into account everything said on your behalf in mitigation.

“You did a YTS (youth training scheme) many years ago and had some itinerant work subsequently.

“You played the guitar and were at one time in a band.

“However, you have, in the main, chosen to squander your life on drink and occasional drug use.”

Watson had been convicted on sexual assault and rape charges during earlier proceedings at the high court.

He was also convicted of failing to turn up in person for a procedural hearing last year at the High Court in Glasgow.

Fife musician on registration for life after child abuse conviction

On Thursday, defence solicitor advocate Gordon Martin told the court his client maintained his innocence.

He also said that Watson had a drink problem.

Lady Poole told Watson that he would serve 10 years for the sexual abuse charges.

He was given a consecutive two-month sentence for failing to turn up in court.

She said: “I was told this was because you were an alcoholic and did not manage to get to court that day.

“I do not find that to be a good excuse.

“There is considerable pressure on the courts to hear cases and valuable court time is wasted if accused persons fail to appear.”

Watson was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life.

