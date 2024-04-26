Fife musician who ‘squandered’ life on drink and drugs jailed for child abuse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife musician who ‘squandered’ life on drink and drugs jailed for child abuse

Craig Watson, 53, preyed on children in Burntisland between October 1996 and November 2010.

By James Mulholland
Watson was jailed for a decade at the High Court in Edinburgh.
Watson was jailed for a decade at the High Court in Edinburgh.

A former musician from Fife who “squandered” his life on drink and drugs has been jailed for more than 10 years for sexually abusing four young boys.

Craig Watson, 53, preyed on the children at locations in Burntisland between October 1996 and November 2010.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard how three of Watson’s victims were aged between nine and 10 whilst the other was a “vulnerable adolescent.”

Watson, also of Burntisland, raped one of the youngsters and subjected the others to sexual assaults.

A court had earlier heard how he plied one victim with alcohol and then abused him as he slept.

Victims praised for coming forward

On Thursday, Watson observed proceedings via video link from prison as judge Lady Poole praised the courage of his victims in coming forward to give evidence against him.

She said: “It was difficult for your victims to come to court and give evidence of what they had endured because of your depravity.

“They are to be commended for their courage in doing so.

“Most of them described pain at the time from what you were doing to them.

“The emotional scars of what you did will have been longer lasting.

“One victim in particular has provided a victim impact statement setting out the serious long term consequences for him of what you did.

“I have considered the criminal justice social work report I ordered.

“The report noted the planning in some of your offending.

“Although the offences were historical, they spanned a significant period, involved multiple victims, and suggested entrenched patterns of abusive behaviour.

“The report concluded there was a significant risk of serious sexual abuse, particularly against male children when the opportunity presents.”

Fife musician ‘squandered’ life

The judge went on: “I have also taken into account everything said on your behalf in mitigation.

“You did a YTS (youth training scheme) many years ago and had some itinerant work subsequently.

“You played the guitar and were at one time in a band.

“However, you have, in the main, chosen to squander your life on drink and occasional drug use.”

Watson had been convicted on sexual assault and rape charges during earlier proceedings at the high court.

He was also convicted of failing to turn up in person for a procedural hearing last year at the High Court in Glasgow.

Fife musician on registration for life after child abuse conviction

On Thursday, defence solicitor advocate Gordon Martin told the court his client maintained his innocence.

He also said that Watson had a drink problem.

Lady Poole told Watson that he would serve 10 years for the sexual abuse charges.

He was given a consecutive two-month sentence for failing to turn up in court.

She said: “I was told this was because you were an alcoholic and did not manage to get to court that day.

“I do not find that to be a good excuse.

“There is considerable pressure on the courts to hear cases and valuable court time is wasted if accused persons fail to appear.”

Watson was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life.

