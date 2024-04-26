Friday court round-up — Football abuse and cannabis mule

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Friday court round-up — Football abuse and cannabis mule

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A Hibs fan from Kirkcaldy who hurled homophobic abuse at Celtic supporters was fined £300.

Matt MacGregor, 26, made the remarks at Celtic Park on March 18 2023.

The Scottish Premiership champions hosted their Edinburgh opponents in a match they won 3-1.

MacGregor behaved in a threatening or abusive manner, approached the barrier separating opposition supporters and shouted and swore at them, including making offensive and homophobic remarks.

MacGregor pled guilty in October to the single charge, aggravated by prejudice relating to sexual orientation.

Celtic's Oh Hyeon-gyu celebrates after scoring to make it 2-1 during the match between Celtic and Hibs on march 18 2023.
Celtic’s Oh Hyeon-gyu celebrates after scoring to make it 2-1 during the match. Image: Photo by Alan Harvey/ SNS.

An allegation he challenged supporters to fight was deleted by the Crown.

MacGregor was ordered to be of good behaviour for six months by Sheriff Louise Arrol KC, who did not ban him from football matches.

Praise for youngster

The mother of a girl who was sexually assaulted by a Fife predator said she is proud of her daughter for speaking out against her attacker when she was just seven. Self-confessed “creep” Brandon Swindells, 28, targeted the child in Kirkcaldy.

Brandon Swindells
Brandon Swindells. Image: Instagram

Mule fined

A drug mule caught transporting a £360k cannabis haul through Scotland has avoided being sent back to jail.

Cezar Manciu and his co-accused Lulzim Musollari were pulled over at Perth’s Broxden roundabout and were hit by an overwhelming smell of cannabis.

The Albanian pair had been transporting a 22kg haul from Manchester to Aberdeen.

Manciu, from London, made a dramatic bid for freedom and darted across the dual carriageway.

After 45 minutes of searching, he was eventually found hiding in a bush about a kilometre away.

He told officers: “It is only drugs. I’m not killing people. This is too much.”

Chef-turned-joiner Manciu, 32, returned to Forfar Sheriff Court for sentencing, having already pled guilty to possessing the Class B drug with intent to supply on January 24, last year.

Cesar Manciu
Cesar Manciu at Forfar Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Mungo Bovey said he initially intended to jail Manciu for three years but reduced that to two years because of his early plea.

But the sheriff noted Manciu had already served 348 days on remand and said it was not worth sending him back for just 17 days.

Instead, he imposed a fine of £5,000, reduced from £7,500.

Musollari, who Sheriff Bovey said had been commissioned by Manciu to drive to Aberdeen, was earlier fined £500.

Unlike his co-accused, Manciu is not a first offender and has criminal convictions from his time in Italy.

In 2014, he was jailed for a year and 10 months and fined 10,000 Euros for possession of a controlled drug.

Three years later, he was jailed for two years, suspended for five years, and fined 1,200 Euros for possession of a firearm without a certificate.

Jagerbombed

A woman attacked pub staff and police officers in Scone after downing a mix of cough medicine, wine and Jagerbombs. Kelly Maguire, 48, turned violent after being turfed out of the pub, biting one officer and gouging another’s hand with her nails.

Kelly Maguire and a Jagerbomb
Kelly Maguire turned violent after mixing cough medicine with Jager bombs.

Unwilling separation

Reports have been ordered for a lout who attacked his ex-partner after previously abusing her in a Dundee bar.

Andrew Woodcock, 37, has been ordered not to approach the woman after he pled guilty to offences against her at Dundee Sheriff Court.

On March 16 at The Market on Seagate, a day after splitting up, he shouted, swore and called her abusive names and accused her of sleeping with other men.

Woodcock refused to leave before eventually being escorted out.

On April 15, he pinned her against a fence on Main Street in Leuchars and grabbed her hair.

Woodcock, of Dundee’s Stirling Street, punched the fence repeatedly before leaving the scene when confronted by witnesses.

The victim was in court to watch proceedings and was not supportive of being separated from Woodcock.

Sheriff Paul Brown, however, released Woodcock on bail with conditions not to approach or contact her and to stay away from her address in Leuchars.

He said: “I know the complainer does not want these conditions and that might mean there’s a temptation to contact her but it’s the court that imposes the conditions.

“You are the person this condition relies upon – it’s you that would get into trouble and likely face the Crown opposing your bail should you breach them.”

Sentence was deferred until next month for reports to be prepared.

Sheriff to be sacked?

Former Dundee solicitor Jack Brown could be sacked as a sheriff after a tribunal ruled being he behaved “entirely inappropriately” towards a female lawyer. The affair has been rumbling on for six years, since the complainer made allegations of sexual harassment against him.

Sheriff Jack Brown
Sheriff Jack Brown. Image: Newsline Media.

Crash horror

“Under-the-influence” driver Christopher Harper, who caused a two car smash on the A9 while overtaking in a torrential downpour, has been banned from the road.

His Honda Civic ploughed into a central barrier, while the red Ford Fiesta he struck span out of control, trapping its driver inside until she could be rescued by firefighters.

Debris from the smash was thrown across the carriageway, forcing oncoming vehicles to take evasive action, Perth Sheriff Court heard.

Harper, of Kettins Terrace, Dundee, pled guilty to dangerous driving, at excessive speed for the weather conditions, on October 20 2022, near the Findo Gask turn-off.

Although prosecutors agreed to drop allegations he was behind the wheel while four-times the drug-drive limit, the court heard he was “under the influence” at the time of the collision.

Sheriff William Wood told Harper: “You’re very fortunate that this incident wasn’t more serious than it was.

“Your misjudgement was grossly dangerous.”

Harper was ordered to carry out 120 hours unpaid work and disqualified from driving for a year.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Sheriff Jack Brown. Image: Newsline Media.
Sheriff from Dundee found unfit for office after sexual harassment allegations
The woman manged to record rapist Kinloch's confession. Image: Shutterstock.
Brave woman snared Perth rapist in taped confession
Watson was jailed for a decade at the High Court in Edinburgh.
Fife musician who 'squandered' life on drink and drugs jailed for child abuse
Connor Campbell led police on a high speed chase.
Provisional licence holder banned for high speed police chase in Kinross-shire
Brandon Swindells. Image: Instagram
Mum's pride for daughter, 7, who exposed Fife predator after sick attack
Kelly Maguire.
Scone pub-goer downed cough medicine and Jagerbombs then fought police
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Rapist jailed and shop shame
Former SNP council leader appears in court accused of sexual offences in Dundee
The accused walked free after his rape verdict was overturned by the judge. Image: Shutterstock.
Man walks free due to corroboration rules after Fife rape guilty verdict
Police stinger device on road
100mph stolen Mercedes driver dodged police stinger during Stirlingshire pursuit