Home News Perth & Kinross

Best pictures from Dunkeld living history weekend

Visitors to Dunkeld and Birnam enjoyed re-enactments, displays and entertainment as part of the third living history weekend

CR0048124 - unknown reporter - Perthshire area - Dunkeld Living History Weekend - Picture shows scenes from the event - Vikings training display provided by '' Regia Anglorum'' group -- Stanley Hill Park, Dunkeld -- Saturday 4th May 2024 --- Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
CR0048124 - unknown reporter - Perthshire area - Dunkeld Living History Weekend - Picture shows scenes from the event - Vikings training display provided by '' Regia Anglorum'' group -- Stanley Hill Park, Dunkeld -- Saturday 4th May 2024 --- Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Morag Lindsay Local Democracy Reporter & heatherfowlie

Dunkeld took a step back in time as the Perthshire town staged its third Living History weekend.

Free activities, centred around, Stanley Hill Park recreated key moments from Dunkeld’s past, with historic encampments, battle displays and re-enactments.

Visitors enjoyed traditional skills demonstrations and browsed stands offering historical replicas and handmade crafts.

The entertainment included performances from the likes of the Dunkeld and Birnam Traditional Youth Music Group and the Perth and District Pipe Band.

And venues around the town put on exhibitions, shows, storytelling sessions and workshops on everything from Dunkeld and Birnam’s criminal past to the area’s Macbeth connections.

Dunkeld Living History Weekend. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Opening ceremony with Dunkeld & Birnam Traditional Youth Music Group. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The display by Erskine Regiment Musket & Cannon group. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Scenes by Erskine Regiment Musket & Cannon group at Stanley Hill Park.  Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
More scenes from the display by Erskine Regiment Musket & Cannon group. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Living history group Scots at War members, Tyler Wilson, Jacob Downie and Oliver Hunt. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The crowds at Stanley Hill Park, Dunkeld. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Vikings training display provided by the ”Regia Anglorum” group. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
More scenes of the viking training display provided by ”Regia Anglorum” group. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
In costume are Adam Drew and James Young (Erskine Regiment) holding a weapon known as a pike. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Part of the display by Erskine Regiment Musket & Cannon group. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
A fantastic turnout despite the rain at Stanley Hill Park today. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Display by Erskine Regiment Musket & Cannon group. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Crowds were entertained by the displays. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Conversation