Best pictures from Dunkeld living history weekend

Dunkeld took a step back in time as the Perthshire town staged its third Living History weekend.

Free activities, centred around, Stanley Hill Park recreated key moments from Dunkeld’s past, with historic encampments, battle displays and re-enactments.

Visitors enjoyed traditional skills demonstrations and browsed stands offering historical replicas and handmade crafts.

The entertainment included performances from the likes of the Dunkeld and Birnam Traditional Youth Music Group and the Perth and District Pipe Band.

And venues around the town put on exhibitions, shows, storytelling sessions and workshops on everything from Dunkeld and Birnam’s criminal past to the area’s Macbeth connections.