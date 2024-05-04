Aberdeen 1-0 St Johnstone: Key moments, star man and player ratings as Saints lose and drop into play-off spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Aberdeen 1-0 St Johnstone: Key moments, star man and player ratings as Saints lose and drop into play-off spot

A Bojan Miovski penalty settled the match in the Dons' favour.

By Eric Nicolson
The St Johnstone players react to a Benji Kimpioka shot cleared off the line.
The St Johnstone players react to a Benji Kimpioka shot cleared off the line. Image: Shutterstock.

It’s two defeats out of two for St Johnstone in the five-game mini-season which will determine their Premiership fate.

And this time Ross County didn’t help them out.

The Dingwall team’s late winner against Hibs means Saints are now second bottom of the table and in the play-off position with just three games left.

Craig Levein’s side showed improvement from their disjointed display against Hibs as the post-split phase of the league campaign got underway.

But it ended up with the same result as Aberdeen took an initially even contest away from Saints.

Bojan Miovski tucked away a penalty, the award of which could be put in the ‘soft category’.

Given their dominance in the second half, Aberdeen merited their win.

Saints started their previous two games here very well and it was the same on this occasion.

Their passing was so much more accurate and purposeful than seven days ago.

The visitors didn’t cut the Aberdeen defence open but they did have a couple of good shooting opportunities at the edge of the box.

Drey Wright in action.
Drey Wright in action. Image: SNS.

From one of those, a well-struck Nicky Clark effort was deflected past the post.

The Dons struggled to build any real attacking rhythm but came closest to opening the scoring midway through the first half.

Dimitar Mitov made an uncharacteristic error in fumbling a Leighton Clarkson cross and was fortunate that the ball didn’t fall for Miovski.

Saints cleared for a corner and Stefan Gartenmann should have scored with a free header from the set-piece.

The centre-half was a penalty box hero at the other end, just before the half-hour mark.

Benji Kimpioka did well to work himself space to shoot on the angle and, with Kelle Roos beaten, it took smart thinking from Gartenmann to keep the scoreline blank.

He sensed the danger, sprinted to the back post and headed off the line.

The hosts finished the half strongly and, after Saints gave away a cheap free kick 20 yards out, Junior Hoilett hit the crossbar and Gartenmann directed the rebound straight at Mitov.

Dons in charge after the interval

The break came at the right time but unfortunately it didn’t interrupt Aberdeen’s momentum.

They picked up where they left off and it took a Clark goal-line clearance to stop Angus MacDonald from heading home a Hoilett out-swinging corner.

It felt like an Aberdeen opener was on the cards and they got it on 69 minutes.

There was a long VAR check after a penalty was awarded when Connor Smith and/or Andy Considine were deemed by referee Chris Graham to have impeded Nicky Devlin.

The on-pitch decision stood and Miovski sent Mitov the wrong way with his spot-kick.

At the end of a one-sided second half, substitute Adama Sidibeh should have snatched a point for Saints but didn’t even work the keeper with an eight-yard header that sailed over the bar.

St Johnstone ratings

Mitov 6, Considine 6.5, McGowan 7, Gordon 6.5, Clark 7, Carey 6.5, Wright 7 (MacPherson, 63), M Smith 6.5, Kimpioka 7 (Sidibeh, 75), Phillips 6, C Smith 6 (May, 75). Subs not used – Richards, Kucheriavyi, Olufunwa, Crawford, Keltjens, Franczak.

Star man – Benji Kimpioka

He had to feed off scraps in the second half but the centre-forward’s 29th minute run and shot was the closest Saints came to scoring.

He’ll be a key man in the last few weeks of the season.

