Adama Sidibeh: Opposition player blown away by St Johnstone star and describes him as a ‘joke’ after Fir Park heroics

St Johnstone striker Adama Sidibeh’s final game display against Motherwell that helped keep the Perth club in the Premiership has been described as “a joke”.

Fir Park midfielder, Andy Halliday, was in the stand watching his team try to deny Saints the win they needed to stay in the top-flight.

And he was blown away by the performance of Sidibeh, who scored his fifth goal in eight games and used his pace to brilliant effect in the Lanarkshire sun.

The Gambian-born forward, who moved to Perth from English Northern Premier League side Warrington Rylands on the last day of the January transfer window, was a key man in Saints’ battle to finish above Ross County and avoid the play-offs.

His injury-time equaliser in the clash with County last midweek kept hopes alive.

And then he scored the crucial second goal against Motherwell just before half-time.

“I tell you who was a joke,” said Halliday on the Open Goal podcast. “The striker, Sidibeh. He was a joke.

“He was very, very good.

“It must have been a game plan for them that wherever they were on the pitch they were flipping it in behind.

“He’s rapid.

“He was playing on the last line of defence and St Johnstone would flip one down the channel and he’d make a terrible ball a good one every time with just his pace.”

Eventful start to Perth career

It has been an eventful first few months in Scotland for Sidibeh.

At the end of a game against St Mirren in February, the 25-year-old collapsed on the pitch and was taken to hospital.

He scored a spectacular overhead kick against Dundee to open his account for Saints and followed it up with the opening goal in a 2-1 victory over Hibs the week after.

Then, with the pressure building on his team, Sidibeh found the net in each of the last three games of the campaign.