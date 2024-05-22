Adama Sidibeh: Opposition player blown away by St Johnstone star and describes him as a ‘joke’ after Fir Park heroics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Adama Sidibeh: Opposition player blown away by St Johnstone star and describes him as a ‘joke’ after Fir Park heroics

The 25-year-old scored five goals in eight games to help keep Saints in the Premiership.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone's Adama Sidibeh was a Fir Park hero.
St Johnstone striker Adama Sidibeh’s final game display against Motherwell that helped keep the Perth club in the Premiership has been described as “a joke”.

Fir Park midfielder, Andy Halliday, was in the stand watching his team try to deny Saints the win they needed to stay in the top-flight.

And he was blown away by the performance of Sidibeh, who scored his fifth goal in eight games and used his pace to brilliant effect in the Lanarkshire sun.

The Gambian-born forward, who moved to Perth from English Northern Premier League side Warrington Rylands on the last day of the January transfer window, was a key man in Saints’ battle to finish above Ross County and avoid the play-offs.

His injury-time equaliser in the clash with County last midweek kept hopes alive.

And then he scored the crucial second goal against Motherwell just before half-time.

Adama Sidibeh scores to make it 2-0.
“I tell you who was a joke,” said Halliday on the Open Goal podcast. “The striker, Sidibeh. He was a joke.

“He was very, very good.

“It must have been a game plan for them that wherever they were on the pitch they were flipping it in behind.

“He’s rapid.

“He was playing on the last line of defence and St Johnstone would flip one down the channel and he’d make a terrible ball a good one every time with just his pace.”

Eventful start to Perth career

It has been an eventful first few months in Scotland for Sidibeh.

At the end of a game against St Mirren in February, the 25-year-old collapsed on the pitch and was taken to hospital.

Adama Sidibeh celebrates with Ryan McGowan and Nicky Clark after scoring to make it 1-1 against Dundee.
He scored a spectacular overhead kick against Dundee to open his account for Saints and followed it up with the opening goal in a 2-1 victory over Hibs the week after.

Then, with the pressure building on his team, Sidibeh found the net in each of the last three games of the campaign.

Conversation