Louis Moult reveals ‘goosebump moments’ with Dundee United fans as star aims to smash Premiership ‘question marks’

Louis Moult “couldn’t wait” to sort out his future at Dundee United and sees “bigger and better” things to come for everyone connected to the club.

The 32-year-old triggered a contract extension for another year following his 20-goal season during the Tangerines’ Scottish Championship title win.

United were given massive backing last season, home and away, and Moult, speaking with a noticeable hunger, expects more of the same in the Premiership.

Some doubted his initial signing last summer due to his injury history.

That only motivated Moult to prove them wrong, but he feels he still has some others to silence over the next 12 months.

‘What an atmosphere!’

“There are still question marks over me in the Premiership, so that’s something I’m looking forward to – to prove I’m still able and still have that fire in my belly,” Moult told DUTV.

“I can’t wait to get going now.

“The atmospheres we created last season – when I look back at the Arbroath game, the anniversary game and then I go to the last game of the season, for example, what an atmosphere!

“It really was unbelievable. And I think we can create that next season, especially at Tannadice. The away support has always been fantastic.

“I think we can get bigger and better and I’m really looking forward to it.

“Me and the fans just hit it off from day one. When I hear them singing that song, it’s goosebump moments.

“Especially when I’ve got my kids and my family at the game, it means so much to me and I massively appreciate it.”

Louis Moult’s daughters ‘thriving’

Moult said he has enjoyed every minute since his move to the City of Discovery.

His family has settled too, most importantly his six and nine-year-old girls who are “thriving”.

That familial feeling, for Moult, extends to Dundee United as a club and is another reason he feels so settled at Tannadice.

“Everything that comes with this football club,” he said. “The family feeling we’ve got here, the fans, the area, the community, everything.

“I think you can see how happy I’ve been, so I couldn’t wait to get this sorted.”