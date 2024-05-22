Louis Moult reveals ‘goosebump moments’ with Dundee United fans as star aims to smash Premiership ‘question marks’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Louis Moult reveals ‘goosebump moments’ with Dundee United fans as star aims to smash Premiership ‘question marks’

The Terrors striker praised the backing from the Tannadice faithful last season.

By Craig Cairns
Dundee United's Louis Moult bites in to his Championship medal
Louis Moult, pictured, ended last season as Dundee United's top scorer and claimed his first senior medal. Image: SNS

Louis Moult “couldn’t wait” to sort out his future at Dundee United and sees “bigger and better” things to come for everyone connected to the club.

The 32-year-old triggered a contract extension for another year following his 20-goal season during the Tangerines’ Scottish Championship title win.

United were given massive backing last season, home and away, and Moult, speaking with a noticeable hunger, expects more of the same in the Premiership.

Some doubted his initial signing last summer due to his injury history.

Louis Moult will be a Dundee United player next season. Image: Dundee United FC

That only motivated Moult to prove them wrong, but he feels he still has some others to silence over the next 12 months.

‘What an atmosphere!’

“There are still question marks over me in the Premiership, so that’s something I’m looking forward to – to prove I’m still able and still have that fire in my belly,” Moult told DUTV.

“I can’t wait to get going now.

“The atmospheres we created last season – when I look back at the Arbroath game, the anniversary game and then I go to the last game of the season, for example, what an atmosphere!

“It really was unbelievable. And I think we can create that next season, especially at Tannadice. The away support has always been fantastic.

“I think we can get bigger and better and I’m really looking forward to it.

“Me and the fans just hit it off from day one. When I hear them singing that song, it’s goosebump moments.

“Especially when I’ve got my kids and my family at the game, it means so much to me and I massively appreciate it.”

Louis Moult’s daughters ‘thriving’

Moult said he has enjoyed every minute since his move to the City of Discovery.

His family has settled too, most importantly his six and nine-year-old girls who are “thriving”.

Louis Moult, pictured with wife Carlie and daughters Isla and Lily
Moult, pictured with wife Carlie and daughters Isla and Lily. Image: SNS

That familial feeling, for Moult, extends to Dundee United as a club and is another reason he feels so settled at Tannadice.

“Everything that comes with this football club,” he said. “The family feeling we’ve got here, the fans, the area, the community, everything.

“I think you can see how happy I’ve been, so I couldn’t wait to get this sorted.”

More from Dundee United

Tony Watt praised the impact of Jim Goodwin at Dundee United. Image: SNS.
Tony Watt backs 'top manager' Jim Goodwin to get Dundee United in Premiership shape
Dundee United fans enjoyed splashing in the fountains and singing.
The story of Dundee United's 1994 Scottish Cup parade
Louis Moult will be a Dundee United player next season. Image: Dundee United FC
Dundee United cement Louis Moult contract extension as hit man declares decision to stay…
New Rapid Bucharest manager Neil Lennon (left) has been linked with a move for Dundee United's Ross Graham (right). Images: SNS
Reports in Romania link Neil Lennon's Rapid Bucharest with swoop for Dundee United star
The Scottish Cup winning Dundee United squad in 1994
Dundee United's Scottish Cup heroes of 1994 in their own words: Horse racing, 'booting…
A delighted Craig Sibbald after making it 5-0 to Dundee United
LEE WILKIE: Summer signs are good for Dundee United after Craig Sibbald contract boost…
Jerren Nixon holds the Scottish Cup aloft
EXCLUSIVE: Jerren Nixon on Deep Heat in his socks, Dundee United win that felt…
Natasha Bruce battles for possession for Dundee United
Dundee United women tee up SWPL survival shootout despite Motherwell defeat: 'We'll be ready!'
Dundee United's Glenn Middleton.
Glenn Middleton reveals family factor that made Dundee United title win extra poignant
4
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin (left) and Dundee counterpart Tony Docherty (right) are both in need of new players. Images: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Dundee and Dundee United could be shopping in same market for summer…
53

Conversation