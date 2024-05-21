Dundee United cement Louis Moult contract extension as hit man declares decision to stay ‘no-brainer’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United cement Louis Moult contract extension as hit man declares decision to stay ‘no-brainer’

Last season's top scorer will be part of Dundee United's tilt at the top flight.

By Sean Hamilton
Louis Moult will be a Dundee United player next season. Image: Dundee United FC
Louis Moult will be a Dundee United player next season. Image: Dundee United FC

Dundee United have cemented a deal to keep Louis Moult at Tannadice.

Last season’s top scorer has joined Craig Sibbald in committing himself to the Terrors for a tilt at the Premiership.

Moult notched 20 goals in all competitions as United secured their return to the top flight at the first time of asking.

The 31-year-old striker – who was last week named Championship player of the season – has penned a deal through to next summer and declared his decision to recommit to United a very easy one.

Sealed with a kiss: Dundee United's prolific strike-pair Tony Watt, left, and Louis Moult
Dundee United’s prolific strike-pair of Tony Watt, left, and Louis Moult, right, will be reunited in Tangerine next season. Image: SNS

He said: “I’m delighted to remain here for next season – from the minute I joined, I’ve really enjoyed myself.

“Everything that comes with this football club; the family feel, fanbase, area, connection with the local community, made it a no-brainer of a decision.

“It was never even up for discussion in my mind!

“I was pleased with my contribution to last season but I’m not done yet – I still have that fire in my belly to keep proving people wrong and that’s something I’m looking forward to doing. I can’t wait for next season.”

Last term marked a turning point in Moult’s career after injury restricted him to just 24 competitive appearances in the previous four campaigns.

Having paid for his own ankle surgery last summer, United boss Jim Goodwin gave him a chance to prove his issues were behind him.

Jim Goodwin, left, and striker Louis Moult.
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin and Louis Moult. Image: SNS

He was rewarded as Moult made 39 appearances to help the Tangerines to the Championship title.

And, with the Englishman now confirmed as a United player for next season, Goodwin hailed his impact, saying: “Ensuring Louis remained a United player for 2024/25 was a crucial part of our plans.

“His goal return since his arrival last summer has been remarkable and he played an invaluable role in our successes last season.

“In addition to his contributions on the park, his experience and professionalism in the dressing room provide vital support to other members of the squad in their development, both young and old, and he is exactly the type of character I’d like to remain at Tannadice.”

More from Dundee United

New Rapid Bucharest manager Neil Lennon (left) has been linked with a move for Dundee United's Ross Graham (right). Images: SNS
Reports in Romania link Neil Lennon's Rapid Bucharest with swoop for Dundee United star
The Scottish Cup winning Dundee United squad in 1994
Dundee United's Scottish Cup heroes of 1994 in their own words: Horse racing, 'booting…
A delighted Craig Sibbald after making it 5-0 to Dundee United
LEE WILKIE: Summer signs are good for Dundee United after Craig Sibbald contract boost…
Jerren Nixon holds the Scottish Cup aloft
EXCLUSIVE: Jerren Nixon on Deep Heat in his socks, Dundee United win that felt…
Natasha Bruce battles for possession for Dundee United
Dundee United women tee up SWPL survival shootout despite Motherwell defeat: 'We'll be ready!'
Dundee United's Glenn Middleton.
Glenn Middleton reveals family factor that made Dundee United title win extra poignant
4
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin (left) and Dundee counterpart Tony Docherty (right) are both in need of new players. Images: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Dundee and Dundee United could be shopping in same market for summer…
53
Ross Docherty lifts the Championship trophy after Dundee United hammered his former club
Dundee United ace named 'most impactful' Championship player – and it's not Louis Moult…
3
Dundee United's Louis Moult is the Scottish Championship player of the year. Image: 3x1 Group
Louis Moult named Championship player of the year as Dundee United complete awards double
5
Jim Goodwin is the Scottish Championship manager of the year. Image: 3x1 Group
Dundee United's Jim Goodwin named Scottish Championship manager of the year

Conversation