Dundee United cement Louis Moult contract extension as hit man declares decision to stay ‘no-brainer’

Dundee United have cemented a deal to keep Louis Moult at Tannadice.

Last season’s top scorer has joined Craig Sibbald in committing himself to the Terrors for a tilt at the Premiership.

Moult notched 20 goals in all competitions as United secured their return to the top flight at the first time of asking.

The 31-year-old striker – who was last week named Championship player of the season – has penned a deal through to next summer and declared his decision to recommit to United a very easy one.

He said: “I’m delighted to remain here for next season – from the minute I joined, I’ve really enjoyed myself.

“Everything that comes with this football club; the family feel, fanbase, area, connection with the local community, made it a no-brainer of a decision.

“It was never even up for discussion in my mind!

“I was pleased with my contribution to last season but I’m not done yet – I still have that fire in my belly to keep proving people wrong and that’s something I’m looking forward to doing. I can’t wait for next season.”

Last term marked a turning point in Moult’s career after injury restricted him to just 24 competitive appearances in the previous four campaigns.

Having paid for his own ankle surgery last summer, United boss Jim Goodwin gave him a chance to prove his issues were behind him.

He was rewarded as Moult made 39 appearances to help the Tangerines to the Championship title.

And, with the Englishman now confirmed as a United player for next season, Goodwin hailed his impact, saying: “Ensuring Louis remained a United player for 2024/25 was a crucial part of our plans.

“His goal return since his arrival last summer has been remarkable and he played an invaluable role in our successes last season.

“In addition to his contributions on the park, his experience and professionalism in the dressing room provide vital support to other members of the squad in their development, both young and old, and he is exactly the type of character I’d like to remain at Tannadice.”