Home Sport Football Dundee United

Louis Moult: Dundee United ace reveals why he couldn’t quit football

Moult has paid an emotional tribute to his family.

Louis Moult, pictured with wife Carlie and daughters Isla and Lily
Moult, pictured with wife Carlie and daughters Isla and Lily. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

An emotional Louis Moult has admitted he may have QUIT football without the support of his doting family.

A series of devastating knee and ankle injuries limited the experienced striker to just 24 competitive appearances in the four seasons prior to 2023/24.

The 31-year-old was acutely aware that he was being written off across the board, with several clubs unwilling to take a gamble on a player with his recent fitness record.

However, Moult, with the support of wife, Carlie, and his two daughters, Isla and Lily, was unwilling to throw in the towel, to the extent that he paid for his own ankle surgery last summer.

And in Jim Goodwin, he found a manager willing to give him an opportunity to silence the doubters. He repaid the Dundee United gaffer with 20 goals during the Tangerines’ march to the title.

Jim Goodwin, left, and striker Louis Moult.
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin and Louis Moult. Image: SNS.

“I never stopped believing and I am lucky I have Carlie and my kids, Isla and Lily, and my whole family to back me all the way,” said Moult. “Without them I probably would have chucked it.

“I was close (to quitting) last summer – out of contract, and everybody was saying: he has gone, his legs have gone.

“So, I paid for my own operation to achieve stuff like this (promotion). I needed a tidy-up operation and I needed to do it so I could replicate moments like this again in my career.”

Dundee United's Kevin Holt, right, soaks up the atmosphere with teammate Louis Moult
Kevin Holt, right, soaks up the atmosphere with teammate Louis Moult. Image: SNS

He added: “As a footballer, you are a different person when you are injured and not playing.

“Carlie saw stuff like that and was there for me to pick me up. She was always in my ear telling me: “Don’t give up Lou, you can do it and I believe in you.”

“When I heard that I thought I had to do it. I couldn’t give up. I couldn’t let Carlie and the kids down. They are the reason why I work as hard as I do. You do everything for your family.”

Making the move

Despite only penning a one-year contract with the Tangerines, Moult went all-in on his adventure with United, moving his family – including school aged kids – over the border to Scotland.

“I made a huge sacrifice coming back up the road,” he continued. “I was 31 and both my kids had to change schools. That was a gamble my wife encouraged me to take. I wasn’t sure because I didn’t want to unsettle the kids.

“I am so glad they have adjusted to life up here as well as they have because if they hadn’t then it would have been extremely difficult for me.”

Dundee United's Louis Moult bites in to his Championship medal
Louis Moult, pictured, ended the season as United’s top scorer and claimed his first senior medal. Image: SNS

He was rewarded for taking the plunge with a maiden winner’s medal, having been urged by Goodwin not to allow his career to end without getting his hands on silverware.

This is my first medal, and I am delighted with that,” he continued.

“It was a big thing when I spoke to the gaffer last summer. We both said, “you can’t retire without winning something!””

Moult: I was “desperate” for goal No.20

As well as picking up a medal, Moult also notched his 20th goal of the season in United’s final Championship fixture – achieving one of his secret targets just in time.

Louis Moult celebrates his 20th goal of the season.
Louis Moult celebrates his 20th goal of the season. Image: SNS

“I was desperate to get to 20 goals,” he laughed. “I never really let on in the press.

“The (Thistle) game was going on and I could see the gaffer thinking, “Should I take Moulty off here?”

“I think he was going to bring me off and thankfully I scored my second penalty.

The gaffer and I have a great relationship and I have massive respect for him. He brought me to this football club, and I have really enjoyed playing for him.”

Conversation