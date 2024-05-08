Ian Murray optimistic over Raith Rovers absentees but prepared for setback ahead of play-offs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ian Murray optimistic over Raith Rovers absentees but prepared for setback ahead of play-offs

The Stark's Park side were missing FIVE key players against Arbroath.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray looks into the distance in front of the Stark's Park dugout.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

Ian Murray is optimistic of having virtually a clean bill of health for Raith Rovers’ Premiership play-off semi-final next week.

The Kirkcaldy outfit take on either Airdrie or Partick Thistle in the two legs on Tuesday and Friday of next week.

The hope is the lay-off will help clear up some minor injuries that have afflicted the Stark’s Park squad in recent days.

Five players – Liam Dick, Dylan Easton, Josh Mullin, Zak Rudden and Keith Watson – all sat out Friday night’s victory over Arbroath.

Dylan Corr and Raith Rovers team-mate Euan Murray congratulate each other at full-time after the win over Inverness Caley Thistle.
Raith Rovers defender Dylan Corr (right) is a major doubt for the play-offs after dislocating his shoulder. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

Dylan Corr then dislocated his shoulder in the 5-0 rout and must be regarded a major doubt for the promotion push.

Murray is anticipating having nearly a full complement of players in training by the end of this week as the preparations ramp up.

But he is also steeling himself for another setback after Corr was injured in nothing more than an awkward fall against Arbroath.

Asked about the former Celtic youngster’s probable absence, Murray said: “Keith Watson should be back training this week and we’ve got Scott Brown that can go in there.

“We expect all the others back, at the very latest, at the end of the week. But probably by the middle of the week we’ll have most of them back.

‘Prepared for whatever happens’

“I’m pretty confident.

“But I’m also prepared for a setback in there.

“I’ve always felt getting through the last three or four games and then in the week’s training going into the play-offs that we’ll pick up something.

“It’s just the nature of it at this stage of the season. We’ll be prepared for whatever happens.

“But I expect the majority, if not all, of them to be back for the game.”

