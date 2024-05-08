Ian Murray optimistic over Raith Rovers absentees but prepared for setback ahead of play-offs

Ian Murray is optimistic of having virtually a clean bill of health for Raith Rovers’ Premiership play-off semi-final next week.

The Kirkcaldy outfit take on either Airdrie or Partick Thistle in the two legs on Tuesday and Friday of next week.

The hope is the lay-off will help clear up some minor injuries that have afflicted the Stark’s Park squad in recent days.

Five players – Liam Dick, Dylan Easton, Josh Mullin, Zak Rudden and Keith Watson – all sat out Friday night’s victory over Arbroath.

Dylan Corr then dislocated his shoulder in the 5-0 rout and must be regarded a major doubt for the promotion push.

Murray is anticipating having nearly a full complement of players in training by the end of this week as the preparations ramp up.

But he is also steeling himself for another setback after Corr was injured in nothing more than an awkward fall against Arbroath.

Asked about the former Celtic youngster’s probable absence, Murray said: “Keith Watson should be back training this week and we’ve got Scott Brown that can go in there.

“We expect all the others back, at the very latest, at the end of the week. But probably by the middle of the week we’ll have most of them back.

‘Prepared for whatever happens’

“I’m pretty confident.

“But I’m also prepared for a setback in there.

“I’ve always felt getting through the last three or four games and then in the week’s training going into the play-offs that we’ll pick up something.

“It’s just the nature of it at this stage of the season. We’ll be prepared for whatever happens.

“But I expect the majority, if not all, of them to be back for the game.”