Ian Murray makes ‘soft touch’ claim as he urges Raith Rovers to go ‘one further’ following drama of Premiership play-off triumph

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Ian Murray makes ‘soft touch’ claim as he urges Raith Rovers to go ‘one further’ following drama of Premiership play-off triumph

The Stark's Park side have promotion within their sights after seeing off Partick Thistle in a penalty shoot-out to reach the final.

Right arm saluting the crowd, Dylan Easton celebrates Raith Rovers' win over Partick Thistle.
Dylan Easton celebrates Raith Rovers' dramatic win over Partick Thistle. Image: Craig Foy / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Ian Murray insists Raith Rovers believe they can now go ‘one further’ and reach the Premiership after proving they are no longer ‘soft touches’ in the drama of their play-off win against Partick Thistle.

The Kirkcaldy outfit prevailed in a nerve-jangling penalty shoot-out against the Jags, who had overcome a one-goal deficit to level the tie 3-3 on aggregate.

Remarkably, Blair Alston got all three of his side’s goals over the two games with a double at Stark’s Park either side of Ross Matthews’ header.

At the end of three and a half hours of frenetic football, spot-kicks were required to separate the teams.

Lewis Vaughan stretches his arms out as celebrates after scoring Raith Rovers' winning penalty.
Lewis Vaughan celebrates after scoring Raith’s winning penalty. Image: SNS.

And, following misses from Raith skipper Scott Brown and Partick duo Jack McMillan and Rocco Diack, it was left to Lewis Vaughan to hammer in the decisive penalty.

Murray’s men now wait to see whether it will be St Johnstone or Ross County they face in the final.

But he has urged them to grasp their opportunity and prove they are good enough to reach the top-flight.

“The quality in the second-half kind of stopped from both teams,” he admitted as he heaped praised on Partick. “I put that down to nerves, pressure moments and tiredness as well.

“And, when it gets to penalties, it becomes a lottery in the game.

‘Fantastic’

“Fair play to both sets of players, I think they’ve shown once again the Championship is just such a competitive league to be in.

“But the overriding fact is it’s fantastic for the football club, fantastic for the supporters and the players, and we can look forward to the final.

“We want to go one further now.

“We’ve come through a really gruelling 36-game season and two really tough play-offs games.

“We’ve got two more to go now, against top-level opposition, regardless of who that is.

Ross Matthews is mobbed after scoring for Raith Rovers.
Ross Matthews (second from right) grabbed Raith Rovers’ only goal from open play. Image: Craig Foy / SNS Group.

“So, we’ll have to play better than we did [on Friday night]. But we will do.”

There were jubilant scenes after Vaughan’s penalty winner as fans poured onto the pitch.

But once the raucous celebrations had died down there was a realisation they have it all to do again – at home on Thursday night and away the following Sunday.

It was straight into recovery mode as preparations begin for the final.

But Murray allowed himself a moment of reflection on the success of the season so far.

‘Emotional energy’

“It was a really tough game and we expected that after the first one,” Murray added. “It was hard at Firhill and hard again.

“A lot of emotional energy was obvious. Physically as well.

“But the way we came through it shows we’ve got a little bit about us.

“Last season, that Raith Rovers were one of those teams that were a little bit soft at times, or were perceived to be soft.

“This season, we’ve shown we’re not, because we’ve had so many close games – one-goal victories and very narrow defeats.

The Raith Rovers players stand in a line in the centre circle during their penalty shoot-out.
The penalty shoot-out was a tense affair for both teams. Image: Craig Foy / SNS Group.

“We’ve managed to go to Tannadice and Somerset Park, Inverness and win games, really, really hard places to go.

“We know we’re not a soft touch now. That’s put to bed now.

“When you win a penalty shoot-out in a play-off game, and when you’re actually a goal behind after the first penalty-kick, then it shows the players never give up.

“They never stop, they keep believing.

“But, when it gets to penalties, I’m not going to say it’s all about the football. It’s about mentality, it’s about who holds their nerve a bit.

“I feel for the boys that missed – Scott Brown for us and the two two Partick boys – fair play for them for stepping up.”

More from Football

St Johnstone's Graham Carey after the Ross County game.
Graham Carey suffered last day pain at Plymouth and wants to sample last day…
The Dundee support have come up with a song for defender Antonio Portales. Image: SNS.
Dundee star Antonio Portales targets Europe next season and praises ‘love from the fans’
Dundee United's Glenn Middleton.
Glenn Middleton reveals family factor that made Dundee United title win extra poignant
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein going all-in to get win at Motherwell, with play-offs…
Lewis Vaughan celebrates after scoring Raith's winning penalty. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers reach Premiership play-off final after penalty kicks drama to overcome Partick Thistle
Dundee FC boss Tony Docherty and Kilmarnock counterpart Derek McInnes.
Tony Docherty pokes fun at Derek McInnes' 'aeroplane' Euro celebration as Owen Beck set…
The SPFL will determine whether Dundee have to pay St Johnstone £15,000.
SPFL hearing set to rule on five-figure St Johnstone claim against Dundee
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin (left) and Dundee counterpart Tony Docherty (right) are both in need of new players. Images: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Dundee and Dundee United could be shopping in same market for summer…
29
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray stands with his hands on his hips.
Ian Murray confident of no nerves as Raith Rovers bid to finish job against…
Dundee owner Tim Keyes (L) and managing director John Nelms. Image: SNS.
Dundee FC set to wipe out debt with £9 million shares plan that could…
3