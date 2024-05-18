Two people cut free as two-car crash closes A923 Coupar Angus Road at Birkhill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two people cut free as two-car crash closes A923 Coupar Angus Road at Birkhill

The crash happened just after noon on Saturday.

By Neil Henderson
A two-car crash has closed the A923 Coupar Angus Road at Birkhill.
A two-car crash has closed the A923 Coupar Angus Road at Birkhill. Image: Richard Prest / DC Thomson

Two people have had to be cut free by firefighters after a two-car crash blocked the A923 Coupar Angus Road through Birkhill on Saturday.

A multiple emergency response was called to the scene close to the Asda shop.

The crash, involving two cars occurred shortly after noon.

Two fire crews, both from MacAlpine Road station in Dundee, were despatched to the scene after a request from the Scottish Ambulance Service.

On arrival, firefighters used cutting equipment to free two casualties from the vehicles.

The extent of their injuries has not been confirmed.

Police are advising drivers to avoid the area at this time and find alternative routes.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “The A923, Coupar Angus Road is closed in both directions following a two vehicle crash.

“Emergency services were called around 12.10pm and remain at the scene.

“Drivers are urged to use an alternative route.”

A spokeswoman for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a request at 12.10pm from the Scottish Ambulance Service to assist at a two-car crash on the A923 at Birkhill.

“Two appliances from MacAlpine Station were sent.

“Officers used cutting equipment to free two casualties who were then passed on to paramedics at the scene.

“The stop call was made at 1.07pm and both crews left the scene a short time later.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service have been contacted for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.

