Two people cut free as two-car crash closes A923 Coupar Angus Road at Birkhill

Two people have had to be cut free by firefighters after a two-car crash blocked the A923 Coupar Angus Road through Birkhill on Saturday.

A multiple emergency response was called to the scene close to the Asda shop.

The crash, involving two cars occurred shortly after noon.

Two fire crews, both from MacAlpine Road station in Dundee, were despatched to the scene after a request from the Scottish Ambulance Service.

On arrival, firefighters used cutting equipment to free two casualties from the vehicles.

The extent of their injuries has not been confirmed.

Police are advising drivers to avoid the area at this time and find alternative routes.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “The A923, Coupar Angus Road is closed in both directions following a two vehicle crash.

“Emergency services were called around 12.10pm and remain at the scene.

“Drivers are urged to use an alternative route.”

A spokeswoman for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a request at 12.10pm from the Scottish Ambulance Service to assist at a two-car crash on the A923 at Birkhill.

“Two appliances from MacAlpine Station were sent.

“Officers used cutting equipment to free two casualties who were then passed on to paramedics at the scene.

“The stop call was made at 1.07pm and both crews left the scene a short time later.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service have been contacted for comment.

