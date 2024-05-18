Dundee 1-1 Kilmarnock: Player ratings and star man as Dee miss chance to finish super season with a win

Dundee’s excellent return to top-flight football ended with a 1-1 draw at home to Kilmarnock.

The scoreline, however, didn’t begin to tell the story.

The match included two goals, a red card after VAR intervened for mistaken identity, a penalty missed in the closing stages, the woodwork hit twice and a goalkeeper on the ball in midfield.

The hosts enjoyed the better of the opening period but fell behind as Gary Mackay-Steven struck on the break after 24 minutes.

It was 1-1 before the break as Luke McCowan levelled after a lengthy wait for VAR to overturn the initial offside decision.

Late in the game Robbie Deas saw red before McCowan missed a penalty in the final minutes.

First half

Dens Park was splendid in the sunshine with the troublesome pitch looking in great shape.

It didn’t have long left, however, with diggers waiting outside the stadium ready to get the work started to fix the underlying issues straight after the game.

Ahead of the game both sets of supporters minute’s applause took part in a minute’s applause for young Dundee fan Stuart Gauld who sadly passed away on Monday age 9.

A further minute’s applause took place in the ninth minute as referee Calum Scott stopped play.

The season finale saw the Dark Blues kitted out in their Black Watch-themed kit with two changes to the starting XI.

In were Josh Mulligan and Aaron Donnelly for Malachi Boateng and Ryan Astley while Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes named a much-changed line-up.

It was quiet end-of-season fare early on before the first gripe with the officials coming on 12 minutes as Amadou Bakayoko appeared to be tripped after running in behind.

Referee Scott said no, VAR said no and play went on.

Dundee had been the side on top but without testing Will Dennis in the Killie goal. Jon McCracken hadn’t had much to do either but he had to pick the ball out of the net on 24 minutes.

From an attacking corner, the Dark Blues were caught out. Fraser Murray gathered the ball and Lyall Cameron was the only man back. Eventually the ball fell for Gary Mackay-Steven to fire home.

The ex-Dundee United man then fired over after Dundee gave it away at the back and it appeared the Dee struggles post-split would continue.

However, moods were cheered in the home end on 37 minutes as Scott Tiffoney scampered away in behind. He laid the ball perfectly for McCowan to smash home his 10th goal of the season.

The offside flag went up, though, against Tiffoney. Eventually, after a lengthy VAR check the goal stood.

And Dundee went in at the break feeling far better about themselves.

Second half

That didn’t stop Tony Docherty from changing his side at half-time. Off was Mulligan for Dara Costelloe and a switch from 4-4-2 to 4-3-3.

Killie made a change of their own when former Dee favourite Greg Stewart replaced Liam Polworth.

And it was the visitors going close early in the second period as Marley Watkins flicked a header onto the top of the crossbar on 54 minutes.

Ten minutes later, Innes Murray crashed a free-kick off the crossbar and Dundee had Aaron Donnelly to thank as he headed the rebound clear with the goal gaping.

As much as the hosts had enjoyed the better if the opening period, the visitors were on top in the second.

It almost got worse when goalkeeper McCracken found himself on the ball in the middle of the park after defending a long ball. Eventually, after a heavy touch and tackling an opponent, he scrambled it clear and got back in goal.

But a strong finish gave Dundee the chance to win late on.

First Deas saw red for a second yellow card after taking down Costelloe on the wing. It did, though, take a VAR intervention after Stuart Findlay was initially cautioned.

Dundee were then awarded a penalty with just three minutes to go after Costelloe was caught by Liam Donnelly in the area.

McCowan stepped up but placed the spot-kick wide of the post.

Dundee pushed for a winner late winner but there would be no big finish this time around.

The full-time whistle saw Killie fans break onto the pitch with some Dundee fans joining them. However, stewards and the managers of both sides ushered them back into the stands so both teams could bring families onto the pitch to show their appreciation to supporters.

Bringing the curtain down on what has been a superb return to Premiership football for top-six Dundee.

Star Man: Scott Tiffoney

The attacker tends to bring out his best performances at Dens Park. A constant thorn in the side for the Killie backline, Tiffoney’s energy brought plenty to his side.

A perfectly-timed run beat the offside trap was followed by a brilliant first touch before laying on the equaliser for Luke McCowan.

Player Ratings

Dundee FC: McCracken 6, McGhee 7, Donnelly 7, Portales 6, Dodgson 6, Sylla 7 (Boateng 70), Mulligan 6 (Costelloe 46, 7), Cameron 6 (Robertson 62, 6), McCowan 7, Tiffoney 7 (Howley 85), Bakayoko 6 (Main 70).

Subs not used: Sharp, Astley, Robinson, Mellon.

Kilmarnock: Dennis, Ndaba, Wright, Deas, McKenzie (Watson 86), Murray (Balagizi 70), Findlay, Donnelly, Watkins (Cameron 59), Polworth (Stewart 46), Mackay-Steven (Armstrong 59).

Subs not used: O’Hara, Vassell, Kennedy, Van Veen.

Referee: Calum Scott

Attendance: 6,637 (1,678 away)