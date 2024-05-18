Firefighters called after car bursts into flames on A92 near Falkland

Fire crews have been scrambled after a car burst into flames on the A92 at New Inn Roundabout near Falkland.

Two fire appliances, as well as police and an ambulance, were called to the scene shortly after 2pm.

Glenrothes man, Steve Brown, was travelling on the A92 at the time of the incident.

He said: “At first i could just see thick black smoke rising from the roundabout as I approached New Inn Roundabout.

‘I saw smoke then flames shooting from the vehicle’

“Then I realised it was a car on the grass roundabout that was on fire.

“I saw smoke and then flames shooting from the vehicle which got more intense very quickly.

“Soon after two fire engines arrived and firefighters got straight to work tackling the fire.

“Police also arrived an immediately closed one lane northbound on the A92.

A ambulance also arrived but I think everyone that was in the car had already got out and had been accounted for.

“It was shocking to see the fire take hold so quickly.”

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We are in attendance at a vehicle fire on the A92 on the New Inn Roundabout.

“There are two appliances in attendance

“The call came in 2.13pm.”