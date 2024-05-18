Firefighters called after car bursts into flames on A92 near Falkland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Firefighters called after car bursts into flames on A92 near Falkland

"Thick black smoke" was seen coming from the car.

By Neil Henderson
Two fire crews called after car burst into flames on A92 near Falkland.
Fire crews have been scrambled after a car burst into flames on the A92 at New Inn Roundabout near Falkland.

Two fire appliances, as well as police and an ambulance, were called to the scene shortly after 2pm.

Glenrothes man, Steve Brown, was travelling on the A92 at the time of the incident.

Firefighters at the scene on the A92 near Falkland.
He said: “At first i could just see thick black smoke rising from the roundabout as I approached New Inn Roundabout.

‘I saw smoke then flames shooting from the vehicle’

“Then I realised it was a car on the grass roundabout that was on fire.

“I saw smoke and then flames shooting from the vehicle which got more intense very quickly.

Firefighters at the scene.
“Soon after two fire engines arrived and firefighters got straight to work tackling the fire.

“Police also arrived an immediately closed one lane northbound on the A92.

A ambulance also arrived but I think everyone that was in the car had already got out and had been accounted for.

Smoke coming from the vehicle on New Inn Roundabout on the A92.
“It was shocking to see the fire take hold so quickly.”

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We are in attendance at a vehicle fire on the A92 on the New Inn Roundabout.

“There are two appliances in attendance

“The call came in 2.13pm.”