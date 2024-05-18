Best pictures from Aberfeldy fitness trail launch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Best pictures from Aberfeldy fitness trail launch

The Feldy Roo fitness trail is the latest project from the community group set up to help Aberfeldy locals during lockdown

By Morag Lindsay
Participants in the 5k fun run. Image: Marieke McBean
Participants in the 5k fun run. Image: Marieke McBean

The Aberfeldy community celebrated the official launch of their new Feldy Roo Fitness Trail with an action-packed day of activities.

Aberfeldy Rugby Club invited locals to join them on a walk from Lands End to John o’ Groats and back again – without even leaving the village.

The team calculated it needed 1,748 mile-long laps from everyone in the community between 8am and 8pm on Saturday to hit the total.

The challenge was in aid of the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

Attractions included a bar and BBQ with music and stalls.

The fitness trail is the latest community project from the Feldy Roo group, which was set up to deliver thousands of hot meals across Highland Perthshire at the height of the pandemic.

Event organisers, Feldy-Roo founder Gaving Price and chairman of the Aberfeldy RFC Laurie Dempster. Image: Marieke McBean
Feldy-roo fun run registration is open! Image: Marieke McBean
Runners getting ready to set off. Image: Marieke McBean
5k Feldy-roo fun run. Image: Marieke McBean
Battling through the morning sun. Image: Marieke McBean
Marjorie Fearn with her dog walking the Feldy-Roo trail. Image: Marieke McBean
Runner Douglas Will coming in first, with his son. Image: Marieke McBean
Imogen Karas from Aberfeldy Healthiest Town cheering everyone on. Image: Marieke McBean
Judy Ewer with her dog. Image: Marieke McBean
Katrina Campbell from Weem, is doing 10 circuits of the trail. Image: Marieke McBean
Smiles all round on their morning run. Image: Marieke McBean
The intricate Feldy-roo fitness trail 5k sign. Image: Marieke McBean
Mikey White with his dog. Image: Marieke McBean
Gavin Price, Feldy-Roo founder taking part. Image: Marieke McBean

