Best pictures from Aberfeldy fitness trail launch

The Aberfeldy community celebrated the official launch of their new Feldy Roo Fitness Trail with an action-packed day of activities.

Aberfeldy Rugby Club invited locals to join them on a walk from Lands End to John o’ Groats and back again – without even leaving the village.

The team calculated it needed 1,748 mile-long laps from everyone in the community between 8am and 8pm on Saturday to hit the total.

The challenge was in aid of the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

Attractions included a bar and BBQ with music and stalls.

The fitness trail is the latest community project from the Feldy Roo group, which was set up to deliver thousands of hot meals across Highland Perthshire at the height of the pandemic.