Tony Docherty says hails reaction of Dundee fans at campaign finale as he vows to be stronger next season

Tony Docherty has vowed Dundee will come back stronger next season after completing their top-six Premiership return.

The finale to the campaign saw the Dens boss “gutted” not to come away with three points after a 1-1 home draw with Kilmarnock.

Luke McCowan had equalised Gary Mackay-Steven’s opener before the Dark Blues were awarded a late penalty.

The chance to win it, however, was passed up as McCowan sent his spot-kick wide of the post.

It was, though, a minor disappointment across a Premiership campaign Dundee “deserve huge credit for” says Docherty.

‘Reaction of fans speaks volumes’

Asked if a draw was a fair result against Killie, the Dee boss replied: “It’s been even all season, I think we could have shook hands before the game and said ‘right, ok, let’s take a draw’!

“Another entertaining game. They were better first half and we were better second half but it was probably a fair result.

“Gutted we don’t score the penalty, which was very unlike Luke.

“I was pleased with the bravery in the performance in the second half.

“They’ve been that all season.

“And the reaction of the fans to the players speaks volumes. That’s what I am most proud of.

“I spoke to the players to say it is important they realise what they have achieved as the newly-promoted team and hot favourites to get relegated to put in a top-six campaign is nothing short of fantastic.

“Every single player, every staff member deserves huge credit for that and I want them to reflect on that in the summer.

“Me, personally, I want to come back and be stronger.”

Luke McCowan

McCowan’s strike was his 10th goal of the season, finishing the campaign as the club’s top scorer.

Docherty was delighted with the goal but was keen to keep the focus on the group as a whole.

“It is a great return and I thought the goal was fantastic,” he added.

“It is what we asked for – forward runs and forward passes.

“He’s been fantastic but it’s important we focus on the whole group of players.

“We had to assemble a whole squad of players and staff so for us to be sitting in this position now is testament to these players.

“I want them to enjoy it.

“The families are here today and I understand how much sacrifice goes into it all.

“Testament to the players, that’s why we’re in the position we’re in.”

Attracting suitors

Would McCowan and Lyall Cameron still be here next season, though?

“That’s part of football. When you’re doing well, you attract suitors,” Docherty said.

“It is a good indication, similar to when players get international recognition whether full or U/21.

“When you do well you get that recognition.

“It’s part of the game.

“I’d like to credit the whole group, Luke and Lyall have had good seasons because their team-mates have allowed them to have good seasons.

“But the consistency of performance is something I would like to focus on and congratulate the players and staff for a hell of a lot of work this season.”