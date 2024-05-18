Tony Docherty says hails reaction of Dundee fans at campaign finale as he vows to be stronger next season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tony Docherty says hails reaction of Dundee fans at campaign finale as he vows to be stronger next season

The Dark Blues were held by Kilmarnock at Dens Park to finish their top-six season.

By George Cran

Tony Docherty has vowed Dundee will come back stronger next season after completing their top-six Premiership return.

The finale to the campaign saw the Dens boss “gutted” not to come away with three points after a 1-1 home draw with Kilmarnock.

Luke McCowan had equalised Gary Mackay-Steven’s opener before the Dark Blues were awarded a late penalty.

The chance to win it, however, was passed up as McCowan sent his spot-kick wide of the post.

It was, though, a minor disappointment across a Premiership campaign Dundee “deserve huge credit for” says Docherty.

‘Reaction of fans speaks volumes’

Asked if a draw was a fair result against Killie, the Dee boss replied: “It’s been even all season, I think we could have shook hands before the game and said ‘right, ok, let’s take a draw’!

Dundee fans enjoying the sun at Dens Park early on. Image: SNS

“Another entertaining game. They were better first half and we were better second half but it was probably a fair result.

“Gutted we don’t score the penalty, which was very unlike Luke.

“I was pleased with the bravery in the performance in the second half.

“They’ve been that all season.

“And the reaction of the fans to the players speaks volumes. That’s what I am most proud of.

Luke McCowan sees his penalty fly past the post. Image: Shutterstock
Luke McCowan sees his penalty fly past the post. Image: Shutterstock

“I spoke to the players to say it is important they realise what they have achieved as the newly-promoted team and hot favourites to get relegated to put in a top-six campaign is nothing short of fantastic.

“Every single player, every staff member deserves huge credit for that and I want them to reflect on that in the summer.

“Me, personally, I want to come back and be stronger.”

Luke McCowan

McCowan’s strike was his 10th goal of the season, finishing the campaign as the club’s top scorer.

Docherty was delighted with the goal but was keen to keep the focus on the group as a whole.

“It is a great return and I thought the goal was fantastic,” he added.

Luke McCowan celebrates his goal. Image: Shutterstock
Luke McCowan celebrates his goal. Image: Shutterstock

“It is what we asked for – forward runs and forward passes.

“He’s been fantastic but it’s important we focus on the whole group of players.

“We had to assemble a whole squad of players and staff so for us to be sitting in this position now is testament to these players.

“I want them to enjoy it.

“The families are here today and I understand how much sacrifice goes into it all.

“Testament to the players, that’s why we’re in the position we’re in.”

Attracting suitors

Would McCowan and Lyall Cameron still be here next season, though?

“That’s part of football. When you’re doing well, you attract suitors,” Docherty said.

McCowan finishes in the first half. Image: Shutterstock
McCowan finishes in the first half. Image: Shutterstock

“It is a good indication, similar to when players get international recognition whether full or U/21.

“When you do well you get that recognition.

“It’s part of the game.

“I’d like to credit the whole group, Luke and Lyall have had good seasons because their team-mates have allowed them to have good seasons.

“But the consistency of performance is something I would like to focus on and congratulate the players and staff for a hell of a lot of work this season.”

