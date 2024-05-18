Police probe ‘unexplained death’ of man in Perth

Police investigating the sudden death of a man in Perth have cordoned off a church.

Officers were called to St Mary Magdalane’s Church on Glenearn Road just after 2pm on Saturday.

Inquiries are ongoing into the death, which is currently being treated as unexplained.

The age of the man has not been revealed by police.

An eyewitness living close to Glenearn Road told The Courier that much of the police activity was centred at St Mary Magdelane’s Church.

Police stand guard at St Mary Magdalane’s Church in Perth

He said: “Three police cars remain outside the church on Glenearn Road as well as an ambulance car close by.

“I also saw two uniformed police officers at the front entrance to the church as well as others at the side and rear entrances.

“Police have also taped off the entrance to St Mary Magdalane Church.

“It’s obvious something very serious has happened given the large number of police officers and vehicles here this afternoon.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to an address in Glenearn Road, Perth at around 2.20pm on Saturday, May 18, following the sudden death of a man.

“The death is being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing.”