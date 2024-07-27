Police close road as firefighters tackle barn on fire near Forfar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police close road as firefighters tackle barn on fire near Forfar

Public advised to avoid the area at Kinnettles as emergency services continue at the scene.

By Neil Henderson
The B9127 at Kinnettles has been close due to the barn fire.
The B9127 at Kinnettles near Forfar has been close due to the barn fire. Image: Google Street View

Fire crews are continuing to tackle a barn fire at a farm south of Forfar on Saturday.

The alarm was raised shortly after 9.30am to hay bales on fire at a property near Kinnettles Castle.

Two fire appliances, one from Forfar and one from Kingsway in Dundee, were despatched.

Police have closed the B9127 road off the A90 and drivers have been advised to stay clear of the area.

Police say road is likely to remain closed for up to 24 hours

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We received an alert at 9.35am to a barn on fire at Kinnettles near Forfar.

“Two appliances were despatched, one from Forfar and another from Kingsway station in Dundee.

“On arrival, officers found a storage of bales alight.

“There are no reports of any injuries.”

Two fire crews remain at the scene on Saturday afternoon as efforts to extinguish the fire continue.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “The B9127 is closed near Kinnettles, Forfar, due to a barn fire which was reported at 9.55am.

“It is anticipated the road will be closed for around 24 hours.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use an alternative route.”

