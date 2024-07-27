Police close road as firefighters tackle barn on fire near Forfar

Fire crews are continuing to tackle a barn fire at a farm south of Forfar on Saturday.

The alarm was raised shortly after 9.30am to hay bales on fire at a property near Kinnettles Castle.

Two fire appliances, one from Forfar and one from Kingsway in Dundee, were despatched.

Police have closed the B9127 road off the A90 and drivers have been advised to stay clear of the area.

Police say road is likely to remain closed for up to 24 hours

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We received an alert at 9.35am to a barn on fire at Kinnettles near Forfar.

“Two appliances were despatched, one from Forfar and another from Kingsway station in Dundee.

“On arrival, officers found a storage of bales alight.

“There are no reports of any injuries.”

Two fire crews remain at the scene on Saturday afternoon as efforts to extinguish the fire continue.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “The B9127 is closed near Kinnettles, Forfar, due to a barn fire which was reported at 9.55am.

“It is anticipated the road will be closed for around 24 hours.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use an alternative route.”