Steven Donaldson’s dad gives emotional speech at memorial event after Angus killer Tasmin Glass paroled

Kirriemuir residents have reacted with revulsion over the decision to grant Angus killer Tasmin Glass parole halfway through her 10-year prison sentence.

Hundreds turned out in the Angus town on Saturday to stand with and support Steven Donaldson’s family at a memorial motorbike ride in his honour.

His parents Bill and Pam and sisters Lori and Nicola joined around 500 bikers who rode from the Donaldson’s home town of Arbroath to Kinnordy.

‘What happened yesterday has made this a lot more emotional’

Addressing the crowd, Steven’s dad Bill said: “This never seems to get any better.

“This year, with what happened yesterday, has made it a lot more emotional for myself and my family and Steven’s friends.

“The turn out is amazing and the support in Angus and the towns is amazing.”

Many of those present on Saturday spoke of their anger and disbelief that Glass had been granted parole.

They are among hundreds who have spoken out publicly, expressing disgust at the decision by the Scottish Parole Board.

‘No parole board let out for Steven’s family’

Former Angus Provost Ronnie Proctor went to Kinnordy on Saturday to support the family.

He said: “I feel for the family following this decision.

“There will be no parole board let out for them, they have been given a life sentence and for them it will mean life.

“To hold the parole hearing and make this judgement on the eve of the motorbike ride gives no consideration to the family whatsoever.

“The turn out of motorbikes today and the turn out in the streets of Kirrie shows the support the family has and also the depth of feeling in the town surrounding the parole decision.”

‘There’s genuine anger in the town’

One local resident told The Courier: “This decision beggars belief.

“How the parole board thought she should be granted parole is quite frankly unbelievable.

“There’s genuine anger in the town at this horrible decision.”

Another said: “Where is the justice? There is no justice here.

“I can’t begin to imagine how the Donaldson family must be feeling.

“They lost their beloved son in the most dreadful circumstances and yet the person who is widely regarded as orchestrating his murder can continue with her life only five years later – this is shocking.”

Scottish Conservative North East MSP Liam Kerr, who raised concerns about the case in parliament last month, said: “It is appalling that a devious killer like Tasmin Glass has been granted parole half way through her sentence.

“I can’t imagine the trauma this has caused Steven Donaldson’s family and friends who have been failed by Scotland’s justice system.

“The decision to release Tasmin Glass early sends the wrong message to victims of violent crime and their families.”

The man behind the motorbike ride, Billy Connell thanked everyone for coming and said he hoped the event would become an annual one.

Conditions of Glass’ parole

Glass was jailed in 2019 after being convicted of culpable homicide for her pivotal role in the murder of Steven Donaldson in Kirriemuir.

This year she has seen her case go before the parole board three times before they eventually granted her freedom.

The panel revealed its decision to Steven’s family on Friday afternoon, shortly after the parole hearing for Glass took place.

Conditions were imposed, including that Glass must not live in Angus or Dundee, and she must not approach the Donaldson family.

It was still not known if she had been released by Saturday afternoon.

It is understood that Glass had been in the Bella Community Custody Centre in Dundee.

‘She should never be allowed out’

Speaking on The Courier’s Facebook page Graham Ramsay said: “Parole boards are a waste of time, easy to make these decisions when there are anonymous.”

Fiona Reid commented: “Justice system is a joke. Serving half a 10 year sentence isn’t punishment.”

Hazel Gray said: “Our justice system is an absolute disgrace.

“This is so disrespectful to his family and friends disgusting.”

The Courier and Steven’s family had fought for Glass to be denied parole through our A Voice for Victims campaign which wants to reform the parole system in Scotland.

We believe the decision to release Glass further highlights the changes that are needed within the system.