Dundee United qualify for Premier Sports Cup last-16 as results go Tangerines’ way on dramatic Saturday

Ayr United's failure to beat Buckie Thistle by three goals saw United progress.

By Alan Temple
Brandon Forbes sent Tannadice wild with his maiden goal for Dundee United
Forbes sent Tannadice wild with his maiden goal in tangerine. Image: Shutterstock

Dundee United have qualified for the last-16 of the Premier Sports Cup thanks to an almighty favour from gutsy Highland League champions Buckie Thistle.

The Tangerines were put on the back foot in Group B following a miserable opening fixture against Falkirk, slipping to a 2-0 defeat courtesy of strikes by Dylan Tait and Ross MacIver.

A decent response saw United beat Stenhousemuir, Ayr United and Buckie Thistle, albeit only racking up a comparatively modest goal difference of +5.

That meant the Terrors would finish third if Falkirk defeated local rivals Stenhousemuir and the Honest Men saw off Buckie by a three-goal margin – outcomes that even Jim Goodwin conceded were likely. 

David Babunski wheels away in celebration
United’s 5-2 win at Buckie ultimately DID prove to be handsome enough. Image: SNS

The Bairns held up their end of the bargain on a dramatic Saturday of action, sweeping Stenny aside 4-0 at Falkirk Stadium to top the group with nine points and a +9 goal difference.

But Ayr could only claim a 3-2 victory over Buckie at Somerset Park, with the Jags at one point battling back from 2-0 down to draw level. As such, Scott Brown’s men finished a breathless section with nine points and a +4 goal difference.

Further results went United’s way

With only the best three runners-up qualifying, second spot was no guarantee of progression. But results involving Alloa, Clyde and Raith Rovers also went United’s way.

Brandon Forbes roars with delight after finding the net
Forbes’ unbelievable winner against Ayr looks even more vital now. Image: SNS

Airdrie, United and Queen’s Park were the second-placed teams to progress, with Livi exiting despite claiming nine points.

The Tangerines will be unseeded for the last-16 draw but Goodwin won’t care a jot, given how large a second successive group stage exit had loomed.

