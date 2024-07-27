Dundee United qualify for Premier Sports Cup last-16 as results go Tangerines’ way on dramatic Saturday

Dundee United have qualified for the last-16 of the Premier Sports Cup thanks to an almighty favour from gutsy Highland League champions Buckie Thistle.

The Tangerines were put on the back foot in Group B following a miserable opening fixture against Falkirk, slipping to a 2-0 defeat courtesy of strikes by Dylan Tait and Ross MacIver.

A decent response saw United beat Stenhousemuir, Ayr United and Buckie Thistle, albeit only racking up a comparatively modest goal difference of +5.

That meant the Terrors would finish third if Falkirk defeated local rivals Stenhousemuir and the Honest Men saw off Buckie by a three-goal margin – outcomes that even Jim Goodwin conceded were likely.

The Bairns held up their end of the bargain on a dramatic Saturday of action, sweeping Stenny aside 4-0 at Falkirk Stadium to top the group with nine points and a +9 goal difference.

But Ayr could only claim a 3-2 victory over Buckie at Somerset Park, with the Jags at one point battling back from 2-0 down to draw level. As such, Scott Brown’s men finished a breathless section with nine points and a +4 goal difference.

Further results went United’s way

With only the best three runners-up qualifying, second spot was no guarantee of progression. But results involving Alloa, Clyde and Raith Rovers also went United’s way.

Airdrie, United and Queen’s Park were the second-placed teams to progress, with Livi exiting despite claiming nine points.

The Tangerines will be unseeded for the last-16 draw but Goodwin won’t care a jot, given how large a second successive group stage exit had loomed.