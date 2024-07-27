Man, 35, ‘seriously injured’ after working beneath a vehicle in Dundee street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Man, 35, ‘seriously injured’ after working beneath a vehicle in Dundee street

Police cordoned off St Boswells Terrace for several hours on Saturday.

By James Simpson
Police taped off a section of the street. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Police taped off a section of the street. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Police cordoned off a Dundee street for several hours after a man was “seriously injured” while working beneath a vehicle.

A number of police officers attended at St Boswells Terrace in the St Mary’s area on Saturday morning.

The man was rushed to Ninewells Hospital for treatment shortly before 11am as a police probe was launched.

Locals said the road, near the Morrisons Daily store, was taped off as police began taking pictures of the scene.

Police at St Boswells Terrace. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
A collision investigation unit vehicle at the scene. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

One man told The Courier police were interviewing members of the public as other officers examined the scene.

He said: “There is a communal car park for the flats at St Boswells Terrace.

“Police had a section of the street and the car park closed off.

“They were using a camera which I believe might have been mapping the area around the cordon.

“We heard the man had suffered an injury to his ribs before he was rushed away to hospital.”

‘Hoping the guy is going to be OK’

Another man said: “Police were here for a few hours.

“One copper had a camera and was taking pictures of a recovery van and another vehicle in the cordon.

“Before I arrived a neighbour was saying she’d seen the guy injured on the ground and another member of the public was dialling 999.

“You could tell it must have been serious given the extent of the police investigation.

“We’re hoping the guy is going to be OK.”

Sergeant Gordon Dickson, Dundee Road Policing, appealed to anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage around the time of the incident.

He said: “Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this crash.

“I am asking anyone who saw what happened or with CCTV or dashcam footage to please contact us.”

Anyone with any information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 1363 of Saturday, July 27.

