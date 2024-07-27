Man, 35, ‘seriously injured’ after working beneath a vehicle in Dundee street

Police cordoned off a Dundee street for several hours after a man was “seriously injured” while working beneath a vehicle.

A number of police officers attended at St Boswells Terrace in the St Mary’s area on Saturday morning.

The man was rushed to Ninewells Hospital for treatment shortly before 11am as a police probe was launched.

Locals said the road, near the Morrisons Daily store, was taped off as police began taking pictures of the scene.

One man told The Courier police were interviewing members of the public as other officers examined the scene.

He said: “There is a communal car park for the flats at St Boswells Terrace.

“Police had a section of the street and the car park closed off.

“They were using a camera which I believe might have been mapping the area around the cordon.

“We heard the man had suffered an injury to his ribs before he was rushed away to hospital.”

‘Hoping the guy is going to be OK’

Another man said: “Police were here for a few hours.

“One copper had a camera and was taking pictures of a recovery van and another vehicle in the cordon.

“Before I arrived a neighbour was saying she’d seen the guy injured on the ground and another member of the public was dialling 999.

“You could tell it must have been serious given the extent of the police investigation.

“We’re hoping the guy is going to be OK.”

Sergeant Gordon Dickson, Dundee Road Policing, appealed to anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage around the time of the incident.

He said: “Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this crash.

“I am asking anyone who saw what happened or with CCTV or dashcam footage to please contact us.”

Anyone with any information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 1363 of Saturday, July 27.