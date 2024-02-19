A Voice for Victims: A Courier campaign to reform parole hearings in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News
News

A Voice for Victims: A Courier campaign to reform parole hearings in Scotland

Victims of crime must be the priority in any form of justice - but during parole hearings in Scotland they, and their families, feel silenced and ignored. Sean O'Neil reports.
Sean O'Neil
Steven Donaldson was murdered in Kirriemuir in 2018.
Steven Donaldson.

Victims of crime must be the priority in any form of justice, but during parole hearings in Scotland they feel silenced and ignored – that must change.

Next week, Tasmin Glass will go before the parole board less than five years after she was convicted of culpable homicide and sentenced to 10 years in jail.

The killer played a pivotal role in the brutal murder of Steven Donaldson – a much-loved Arbroath oil worker whose death shocked the country and left his family devastated.

A memorial plaque at a tree planted in memory of Steven Donaldson at Loch of Kinnordy, near Kirriemuir.

Steven’s family believes that Glass should remain behind bars. They have demanded it.

Tasmin Glass, who was jailed for her part in the murder of oil worker Steven Donaldson.
Tasmin Glass.

The Courier stands with Steven’s family – she should be refused parole and remain in prison.

That is not a statement The Courier makes lightly; we believe in the rule of law and the right to a parole hearing.

But we also firmly believe that in this case, as the voice of our local communities, justice is best served by keeping Tasmin Glass in prison.

Victims’ voices need to be heard

We have come to this decision by speaking to the Donaldson family, Steven’s friends and other victims of crime.

These are people who have been unfortunate enough to witness the parole system in Scotland first hand.

Over the coming days, weeks and months, you will hear from them too.

A Voice for Victims graphic

To us, it has become apparent that victims feel cast aside by the current set-up.

There is the overwhelming sense that within parole hearings, those traumatised by crime come secondary to those who have committed them.

We want to reform parole hearings so that victims and their families are put first.

The voices of those hurt by crime must be amplified.

What we want for victims and their families

  • Testimonies should be allowed to be made in person and in public where warranted – we have a system of open justice in this country that currently does not extend to parole hearings. That is not open justice.
  • There must be greater transparency and greater communication between the parole board and victims and their families – this is essential for the parole system to regain the trust of victims.
  • The Scottish Government must reconsider automatic parole hearings for those prisoners who have committed the most heinous of crimes. A judge’s decision to jail a criminal for ten years should not be automatically reconsidered, in private, after five.

The Government has made attempts to reform the system before, those changes have fallen extremely short of what is required.

We know our campaign will resonate with many across our readership and across Scotland who have found themselves shut out by the parole system.

If that is you, we want to hear from you, to amplify your voice and share your experiences to reform the system for others.

Victims should be of paramount importance in any crime, in the parole setting they are not.

It’s time to give them their voices back.

Tags

Conversation

More from News

Stephen Harris, the man behind the huge new mixed martial arts gym opening in Rosyth.
Huge new mixed martial arts gym and fitness centre earmarked for Rosyth
Moffat and Williamson bus on fire at Ninewells Hospital, Dundee.
Firefighters tackle bus blaze at Ninewells Hospital
Michael Jones died following an incident during the construction of Everton’s new stadium (Peter Byrne/PA)
Health and Safety Executive to lead probe into Everton stadium worker’s death
Palestinian activists carry posters, one reads ‘the siege is killing the children’ while protesting in front of the Egyptian embassy, in the West Bank city of Ramallah (Nasser Nasser/AP)
Palestinian death toll has reached 29,000, says Gaza health ministry
Flowers and a photo of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny placed near the Russian consulate in Frankfurt, Germany (Michael Probst/AP)
Russian authorities ‘extend probe into Navalny’s death’ as allies claim cover-up
Police at the scene after three children were found dead at a house in Bristol (Ben Birchall/PA)
Ten-month-old baby boy among three children found dead at house in Bristol
Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal shakes hands with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during the Japan-Ukraine Conference for Promotion of Economic Growth and Reconstruction at Keidanren Kaikan building in Tokyo (Kazuhiro Nogi/Pool Photo via AP)
Japan hosts Ukraine reconstruction conference as invasion anniversary looms
An aerial view of the Avdiivka Coke and Chemical Plant in eastern Ukraine (Russian Defence Ministry Press Service via AP)
Russia says it has crushed last pocket of resistance in Avdiivka
The dog, described as ‘dangerously out of control’ by police, was shot dead by armed officers (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Dog shot dead by police after attacking collie
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny appearing in court by video link from an Arctic penal colony (Russian Federal Penitentiary Service via SOTAVISION via AP)
Who are Alexei Navalny’s fellow key Russian dissidents?

Conversation