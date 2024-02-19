A Voice for Victims: A Courier campaign to reform parole hearings in Scotland

Victims of crime must be the priority in any form of justice, but during parole hearings in Scotland they feel silenced and ignored – that must change.

Next week, Tasmin Glass will go before the parole board less than five years after she was convicted of culpable homicide and sentenced to 10 years in jail.

The killer played a pivotal role in the brutal murder of Steven Donaldson – a much-loved Arbroath oil worker whose death shocked the country and left his family devastated.

Steven’s family believes that Glass should remain behind bars. They have demanded it.

The Courier stands with Steven’s family – she should be refused parole and remain in prison.

That is not a statement The Courier makes lightly; we believe in the rule of law and the right to a parole hearing.

But we also firmly believe that in this case, as the voice of our local communities, justice is best served by keeping Tasmin Glass in prison.

Victims’ voices need to be heard

We have come to this decision by speaking to the Donaldson family, Steven’s friends and other victims of crime.

These are people who have been unfortunate enough to witness the parole system in Scotland first hand.

Over the coming days, weeks and months, you will hear from them too.

To us, it has become apparent that victims feel cast aside by the current set-up.

There is the overwhelming sense that within parole hearings, those traumatised by crime come secondary to those who have committed them.

We want to reform parole hearings so that victims and their families are put first.

The voices of those hurt by crime must be amplified.

What we want for victims and their families

Testimonies should be allowed to be made in person and in public where warranted – we have a system of open justice in this country that currently does not extend to parole hearings. That is not open justice.

There must be greater transparency and greater communication between the parole board and victims and their families – this is essential for the parole system to regain the trust of victims.

The Scottish Government must reconsider automatic parole hearings for those prisoners who have committed the most heinous of crimes. A judge’s decision to jail a criminal for ten years should not be automatically reconsidered, in private, after five.

The Government has made attempts to reform the system before, those changes have fallen extremely short of what is required.

We know our campaign will resonate with many across our readership and across Scotland who have found themselves shut out by the parole system.

If that is you, we want to hear from you, to amplify your voice and share your experiences to reform the system for others.

Victims should be of paramount importance in any crime, in the parole setting they are not.

It’s time to give them their voices back.