Firefighters tackle bus blaze at Ninewells Hospital

The front section of a Moffat and Williamson vehicle has been destroyed. 

By Ellidh Aitken
Moffat and Williamson bus on fire at Ninewells Hospital, Dundee.
The front section of the bus has been destroyed. Image: Supplied

A bus engine caught fire at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

Firefighters were called to the hospital at around 9.45am on Friday morning.

Two crews were sent from Blackness Road to reports of fire in the engine department of a single decker bus in the area of Ninewells Hospital.

The front section of a Moffat and Williamson vehicle has been destroyed.

A large amount of smoke could be seen as a result of the fire. Image: Supplied

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call at 9.47am this morning.

“We have two pumps in attendance from Blackness Road fire station.

“There were reports of a single-decker bus fire in the engine department.

“We have two breathing apparatus and hoses in use.

“We were called to the area of Ninewells Hospital.”

It was fully extinguished at 10.23am.

Moffat and Williamson declined to comment when contacted by The Courier.

