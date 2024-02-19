Huge new mixed martial arts gym and fitness centre earmarked for Rosyth

A new mixed martial arts gym and fitness studio – claimed to be one of the biggest of its kind in the UK – is coming to Rosyth.

The new multi-facility fitness centre will boast a gym, fitness studios, sauna and steam room as well as a health and fitness food cafe and takeaway.

The state-of-the-art enterprise will be located in a former commercial premises in Viking Way, which has been vacant for several years.

Spanning 30,000 sqft, it is the brainchild of Dunfermline MMA and fitness expert, Steven Harris.

It is set to open this spring in the former Royal Bank of Scotland building in Dundas House.

New MMA gym and fitness studio is opening in Rosyth

Steven is the owner of Goliath Gym, which already has facilities in Cowdenbeath and Kelty.

He told The Courier the Viking Way venture, which was given planning permission in September 2023, is needed to meet increasing demand.

“Mixed martial arts is the fastest growing sport in the world and is already hugely popular in Fife,” Steven said.

“As the owner of Goliath Gym and Goliath MMA I’d been looking for a further opportunity to expand for a while.

“Then we found a vacant premises on Viking Way in Rosyth, which is perfect.

“The plan is to have everything under one roof.

“There will be a dedicated MMA area with qualified coaches teaching boxing, Brazilian Jiujitsu, kickboxing and wrestling.

“In addition, there will be a traditional style weights gym with a vast range of the most modern equipment.

“Plus we’ll have women-only facilities as well as fitness studios and all the wet room, sauna and steam rooms.”

New facility will be one of the biggest of its kind in the UK

Steven, 36, a former MMA fighter who fought in Thailand during his career, opened his first gym with his wife Kira during lockdown.

Kira owner of Kelty-based Sunshine Fitness, where she is also an instructor.

As well as meeting demand in Fife, Steven is confident the new Goliath Gym location will attract clientele from further afield.

“Being located just off the Queenferry Crossing we aim to appeal to MMA and fitness enthusiasts in Edinburgh and beyond,” he said.

“It’s a rapidly growing market but we aim to offer the best of the best in everything we do.

“Not only will it be facility for those with experience of MMA, it will cater for people of all ages and abilities.

“We are at the mercy of contractors but hope to be up and running and welcoming people to the new gym in around 10 weeks’ time.”