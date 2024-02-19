Deaf Dundee footballer hopes £40K fundraiser can secure Scotland a place in the Euros

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Deaf Dundee footballer hopes £40K fundraiser can secure Scotland a place in the Euros

Cammy McMahon captains the Scottish national team hoping to take part in the May tournament.

By Ben MacDonald & Andrew Robson
Dundee deaf footballer Cammy McMahon
Cammy McMahon captains the Scotland side. Image: Supplied

Scotland’s deaf football team are hoping to emulate their professional counterparts by taking part in this year’s European Championships.

A major stumbling block for the side, however, is the need to raise £40,000 to cover costs.

The team have been running for 134 years, making them one of the oldest deaf sides in the world.

The side are captained by Dundonian Cammy McMahon, who is hoping the money can be secured via fundraiser that has been set up.

‘Dream’ for deaf Dundee footballer to captain country at Euros

The 25-year-old, who grew up in Stobswell, says it would “mean the world” to participate in this first major tournament as Scotland captain.

Scotland's deaf football squad.
Scotland’s deaf football squad. Image: Supplied

He said: “This was something I could only dream of as a young boy.

“I never really believed that an opportunity like this would come my way but I have come so far in life with the support from my amazing family, partner, friends and teammates who have always believed in me.

“Unfortunately, we won’t receive any financial support from our national associations so we’re relying on the fundraiser to make this happen.”

Cammy explains that although the SFA funds disability football, which includes deaf football, there is no budget to cover all the national teams.

He said: “To attend national and international events, we have to rely on the generosity of our family, friends and supporters.”

Cammy leading Dundee deaf football team out against England
Cammy leading his side out against England. Image: Supplied

The open-invitation tournament is set to take place in Turkey from Monday, May 20 to Saturday, June 1.

Cammy currently plays for Dundee Saturday side Stobswell AFC.

He added: “The £40,000 will go towards funding the cost for the whole team and coaching staff for the flights, accommodation, tournament fees and transport.

“To fulfil my dream, the Scotland Deaf Football Association needs your help and support with funding to make it come true.”

So far the Just Giving page has raised over £3,000 towards their £40k target.

More from Dundee

Tay Road Bridge at night.
Person taken to hospital after early morning incident at Tay Road Bridge
Tay Road Bridge contraflow in 2023.
Some vehicles will be unable to cross Tay Road Bridge as contraflow and 30mph…
Broken lights East Dock Street, Dundee
Broken traffic lights cause rush-hour delays at busy Dundee junction
Moffat and Williamson bus on fire at Ninewells Hospital, Dundee.
Firefighters tackle bus blaze at Ninewells Hospital
New images of Dundee FC's proposed stadium at Camperdown. Image: Dundee FC
3D images among new Dundee FC stadium pictures in planning permission documents
8
Amanda McMurchie at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Driver left man needing wheelchair after horrific A90 Forfar junction crash
Dundee's Sheli McCoy on a night out in Manchester with fellow Gladiators.
Dundee's Sheli McCoy joins fellow Gladiators in Manchester for TV star's birthday
St Andrew's Street, Dundee
Suspect's details released after man, 31, seriously assaulted in Dundee city centre
Brownhill Place, Charleston, Dundee.
Dundee residents 'fobbed off' as they lose power AND water in separate incidents
RFA Mounts Bay docked at Dundee Harbour on Saturday
Nato warship docked at Dundee Harbour ahead of major exercise
6

Conversation