Deaf Dundee footballer hopes £40K fundraiser can secure Scotland a place in the Euros

Scotland’s deaf football team are hoping to emulate their professional counterparts by taking part in this year’s European Championships.

A major stumbling block for the side, however, is the need to raise £40,000 to cover costs.

The team have been running for 134 years, making them one of the oldest deaf sides in the world.

The side are captained by Dundonian Cammy McMahon, who is hoping the money can be secured via fundraiser that has been set up.

‘Dream’ for deaf Dundee footballer to captain country at Euros

The 25-year-old, who grew up in Stobswell, says it would “mean the world” to participate in this first major tournament as Scotland captain.

He said: “This was something I could only dream of as a young boy.

“I never really believed that an opportunity like this would come my way but I have come so far in life with the support from my amazing family, partner, friends and teammates who have always believed in me.

“Unfortunately, we won’t receive any financial support from our national associations so we’re relying on the fundraiser to make this happen.”

Cammy explains that although the SFA funds disability football, which includes deaf football, there is no budget to cover all the national teams.

He said: “To attend national and international events, we have to rely on the generosity of our family, friends and supporters.”

The open-invitation tournament is set to take place in Turkey from Monday, May 20 to Saturday, June 1.

Cammy currently plays for Dundee Saturday side Stobswell AFC.

He added: “The £40,000 will go towards funding the cost for the whole team and coaching staff for the flights, accommodation, tournament fees and transport.

“To fulfil my dream, the Scotland Deaf Football Association needs your help and support with funding to make it come true.”

So far the Just Giving page has raised over £3,000 towards their £40k target.