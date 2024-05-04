Former Dundee Chinese buffet restaurant in great Waterfront location up for sale

A former Dundee Chinese buffet restaurant in a prime Waterfront location has gone up for sale.

The unit at City Quay was formerly home to City Harbour restaurant, which has been closed for several years.

The site overlooks the water at Victoria Dock and is part of a grade B-listed former railway shed.

Agent Westport Property, which is handling the sale, says the unit has already attracted a lot of interest.

A spokesman said: “Since being advertised, we’ve had a really strong response.”

The sale price has not been revealed.

The site comprises the open-plan restaurant space, a reception area, a bar, a kitchen, storage, office space and toilets.

The unit is available for “immediate entry” and could be sub-divided for other uses.

City Quay is already home to other restaurants including Taza Indian buffet, Porters Bar and Grill and the Apex Hotel.

The watersports centre Wild Shore is also nearby.

Another former Dundee restaurant site, the old KFC and Giza outlet on High Street, is going to auction next week.