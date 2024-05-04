Former Dundee Chinese buffet restaurant in great Waterfront location up for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Former Dundee Chinese buffet restaurant in great Waterfront location up for sale

The unit overlooks the water at City Quay.

By James Simpson
The former Chinese buffet restaurant at City Quay. Image: Westport Property
The former Chinese buffet restaurant at City Quay. Image: Westport Property

A former Dundee Chinese buffet restaurant in a prime Waterfront location has gone up for sale.

The unit at City Quay was formerly home to City Harbour restaurant, which has been closed for several years.

The site overlooks the water at Victoria Dock and is part of a grade B-listed former railway shed.

Agent Westport Property, which is handling the sale, says the unit has already attracted a lot of interest.

City Harbour has been closed for a number of years. Image: Westport Property
Inside the former restaurant. Image: Westport Property

A spokesman said: “Since being advertised, we’ve had a really strong response.”

The sale price has not been revealed.

The site comprises the open-plan restaurant space, a reception area, a bar, a kitchen, storage, office space and toilets.

The unit is available for “immediate entry” and could be sub-divided for other uses.

How the restaurant looked in its heyday.
The bar area. Image: Westport Property

City Quay is already home to other restaurants including Taza Indian buffet, Porters Bar and Grill and the Apex Hotel.

The watersports centre Wild Shore is also nearby.

Another former Dundee restaurant site, the old KFC and Giza outlet on High Street, is going to auction next week.

Conversation