Home News Dundee

Inside former Dundee KFC restaurant on the market for £325k

The unit is described as a "rare commercial investment opportunity".

By Andrew Robson
The commercial unit on Dundee High Street.
The restaurant unit on High Street, Dundee. Image: Prime Property Auctions

A former KFC restaurant in Dundee city centre has gone on the market for more than £300,000.

The unit at 1A High Street was once occupied by the chicken chain and most recently by Giza, which shut in 2019.

The outlet has been empty since after plans for an Oriental restaurant failed to come to fruition.

According to Prime Property Auctions, which is marketing the site for sale, the unit has a “high yield potential” and offers a “rare commercial investment opportunity”.

The unit still has facilities for a restaurant or takeaway including a service area, kitchen, toilets and storage.

KFC formerly occupied the site. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
1A High Street, Dundee.
The unit is in Dundee city centre. Image: Prime Property Auctions
The sales counter.
The sales counter. Image: Prime Property Auctions
The kitchen area.
The kitchen area. Image: Prime Property Auctions
The salesfloor.
The spacious interior Image: Prime Property Auctions
Customer area.
The customer/seating area. Image: Prime Property Auctions
The cooking area.
Another view of the kitchen area. Image: Prime Property Auctions

The listing says the property could have a rental income of £55,000 to £75,000 per year given its location.

The High Street unit is going to auction next Thursday (May 9) with Prime Property Auctions.

It has a guide price of £325,000.

Prospective buyers are asked to register ahead of the online auction.

If the property does not meet the guide price, it will continue to go under the hammer every second Thursday until it is sold.

Backstage area at the former KFC on Dundee High Street
A storage area. Image: Prime Property Auctions
An office space at the Dundee High Street Property
An office space. Image: Prime Property Auctions
Commercial sinks.
Commercial sinks. Image: Prime Property Auctions
kitchen area inside former KFC unit on Dundee High Street for sale
The kitchen area. Image: Prime Property Auctions
Storage area.
A storage area. Image: Prime Property Auctions
The toilets.
The toilets. Prime Property Auctions

According to The Courier’s retail tracker, High Street – including City Square – has a vacancy rate of 18.5%, just above the city centre average of 18%.

The highest vacant rate in the city is on Commercial Street, which tops the chart at 33.3%.

The Courier previously revealed that retail tycoon Mike Ashley has links to various vacant units in Dundee.

