Inside former Dundee KFC restaurant on the market for £325k

A former KFC restaurant in Dundee city centre has gone on the market for more than £300,000.

The unit at 1A High Street was once occupied by the chicken chain and most recently by Giza, which shut in 2019.

The outlet has been empty since after plans for an Oriental restaurant failed to come to fruition.

According to Prime Property Auctions, which is marketing the site for sale, the unit has a “high yield potential” and offers a “rare commercial investment opportunity”.

The unit still has facilities for a restaurant or takeaway including a service area, kitchen, toilets and storage.

The listing says the property could have a rental income of £55,000 to £75,000 per year given its location.

The High Street unit is going to auction next Thursday (May 9) with Prime Property Auctions.

It has a guide price of £325,000.

Prospective buyers are asked to register ahead of the online auction.

If the property does not meet the guide price, it will continue to go under the hammer every second Thursday until it is sold.

According to The Courier’s retail tracker, High Street – including City Square – has a vacancy rate of 18.5%, just above the city centre average of 18%.

The highest vacant rate in the city is on Commercial Street, which tops the chart at 33.3%.

The Courier previously revealed that retail tycoon Mike Ashley has links to various vacant units in Dundee.