Billionaire tycoon Mike Ashley linked to long-term vacant retail units in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Billionaire tycoon Mike Ashley linked to long-term vacant retail units in Dundee

The Courier investigates who owns the high street as part of our Dundee Matters project.

By Sean O'Neil
The boarded-up frontage of DW Sports in Murraygate, Dundee.
DW Sports at 48-60 Murraygate, Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Billionaire tycoon Mike Ashley has links to numerous vacant retail units in Dundee which have lain empty for a total of nearly 13 years.

Frasers Group, which is owned by Mr Ashley, bought the city’s Overgate Centre in 2023 and are expected to open a House of Fraser in the shopping centre’s former Debenhams store later this year.

But an investigation by The Courier into who owns Dundee’s vacant retail units can reveal the business giant also has strong links to three of the city centre’s long-term empty store spaces.

The Courier has been tracking Dundee’s empty retail units for almost a year.

Businessman Mike Ashley outside a Sports Direct
Businessman Mike Ashley. Image: Joe Giddens/PA.

Eighteen property deeds purchased by The Courier show that closed shops on Reform Street and Murraygate are owned by companies called SDI (Dundee) Limited and SDI (Dundee 2) Ltd.

Both companies are registered to an address at Unit A, Brook Park East, Shirebrook – which is the same address as Mr Ashley’s businesses Sports Direct and Fraser Group.

It is also the site of Sports Direct International – SDI.

The three empty Dundee retail units

The retail unit linked to the businessman which has been empty the longest is 14 Reform Street.

The shop has been vacant for more than five years – its most recent occupant was Amplifon, an Italian-based hearing aid retailer, who closed their doors in January 2019.

SDI (Dundee 2) Ltd bought the property in March 2023, the same month it was reported that Frasers Group purchased the Overgate Centre.

Amplifon at 14 Reform Street, Dundee.
Amplifon at 14 Reform Street, Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The other two vacant properties are 60 Murraygate and 48-60 Murraygate, which have been unoccupied for 4.3 and 3.5 years, respectively.

Bought in 2017, the units were the sites of the former Tesco Metro and DW Sports and were registered with a worth of £3.5 million.

Tesco Metro was controversially closed in November 2019 after landlord Sports Direct refused to renew the lease on the building, putting 78 jobs at risk.

Workers were given less than three months’ notice that the shop would close with both Tesco and Sports Direct blaming each other for the situation.

Unfulfilled promise of new store

Sports Direct claimed that their reason for refusing to renew the lease was to fulfil plans for a new shop of their own.

The company said it would open a Sports Direct and USC store on the site by the end of 2020.

In a letter to Dundee City Council Leader John Alexander, a spokesperson for the company said: “Refurbishment works will begin in December 2019 with the new store set to open in winter 2020.

“This is a major part of Sports Direct’s brand elevation strategy which will see a huge investment in a number of new stores, while upgrading and improving existing sites across the UK.”

The shuttered and empty Tesco Metro at 60 Murraygate in Dundee
Tesco Metro 60 Murraygate, Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

More than three years later, the unit remains closed and no new Sports Direct or USC shops have materialised.

In December 2023, plans were lodged for Poundland signs to be erected at the unit.

The plans were approved in February.

When contacted for comment, Frasers Group failed to respond.

More from Dundee

Jane Kelbie ran Clipso Hair Design at Ninewells Hospital. Image: Jane Kelbie
Dundee hairdresser 'heartbroken' at closing Ninewells salon due to cancer battle
Ferry House has closed after more than 100 years. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Broughty Ferry care home closes after more than 100 years
A Met Office graphic showing the affected areas
Yellow weather warning as snow set to hit Tayside, Fife and Stirlingshire
Tay Road Bridge
Tay Road Bridge reopens after vehicle breaks down in contraflow system
Left to right: Danni Menzies, Caz Milligan and Kirsten Cameron.
13 of the biggest social media influencers in Tayside, Fife and Stirling
19
Police outside the hilltown shop after a breakin
Man, 35, arrested after alleged robbery at Hilltown shop
The Green Hotel in Kinross with pictures of ripped carpet
Dundee woman slams 'run-down' state of Kinross hotel in scathing review
6
The scene of the crash on Riverside Drive in Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Woman taken to hospital after car lands on roof in Dundee crash
Family sessions will take place in the main competition pools at Olympia. Image: Alan Richardson
How families can still swim at the Dundee Olympia this Easter despite leisure and…
5
Dundee double rapist Daniel Robertson.
Dundee double rapist jailed for seven years

Conversation