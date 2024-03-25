Stagecoach bus cuts a ‘serious blow’ to Perthshire music festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Stagecoach bus cuts a ‘serious blow’ to Perthshire music festival

Solas Festival in Errol has backed the campaign to stop the bus cuts throughout Perth and Kinross.

By Sean O'Neil
Solas Festival in Errol. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Solas Festival in Errol. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Organisers of a Perthshire music festival have called Stagecoach’s plan to decimate bus services a “serious blow” to their event.

Solas Festival is set to take place in Errol from June 14 -16, less than a month after the bus company’s proposal to cut the X7 and 16 routes which serve the Carse of Gowrie from its timetable.

The plans would leave the area without a commercial bus service when they come into effect on May 13 – as recently announced by the company.

Frank Strang, Solas Festival chairman, told The Courier: “We at Solas love putting on our festival at Errol Park every June.

“It’s a lovely site and the link with the village is fantastic.

“But accessibility and environmental sustainability are key to what we are all about, so if Stagecoach were to stop its bus services that would be a serious blow for us.”

Solas festival backs campaign to stop Stagecoach cuts

Stagecoach recently pushed back their plans to axe the services by a month after pressure from local communities, politicians and The Courier.

Revellers enjoying Solas Festival. Image: Kim Cessford / DCT Media

The festival organiser said the people at Solas are very much behind the campaign to stop the cuts.

“We very much support the Courier’s campaign to get Stagecoach to think again,” said Mr Strang.

The music and arts festival has a capacity of 1,000 people who travel from across Scotland to attend “Wee Woodstock”.

This year’s event is headlined by Glasgow band Tom McGuire & The Brassholes while popular Perth outfit Parliamo are also on the bill.

Outwith the musical element, the festival will also host political analysist heavyweight John Curtice as well as yoga, mindfulness and other workshops.

John Curtice. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Hundreds of people turned up to community halls throughout Perthshire to voice their concerns about the proposals which would leave pupils cut-off from their school and patients from their GP.

The X7 route is also the main bus link between Perth Royal Infirmary and Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

Perth and Kinross Council and the bus company have now entered into talks to see what agreement can be reached to save the services.

Stagecoach blamed the changes on “significantly reduced passenger numbers”.

The bus company has come into further criticism in Angus after announcing sweeping changes to its timetable there.

After announcing the planned changes in both Perthshire and Angus, the company put forward plans to increase their fares by 6% across Tayside and Fife from March 31.

