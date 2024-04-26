Perth & Kinross Missing Kinfauns man reported missing found safe and well Alisdair Archibald was last seen in the area of Northlee Farm on Thursday evening. By Ben MacDonald April 26 2024, 6:16am April 26 2024, 6:16am Share Missing Kinfauns man reported missing found safe and well Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/perth-kinross/4961455/missing-kinfauns-man/ Copy Link Alisdair Archibald, reported missing from Kinfauns, has been found. Image: Police Scotland A 53-year-old man reported missing from Kinfauns has been found safe and well. Alisdair Archibald was reported missing from Northlee Farm area on Thursday evening. Police have thanked members of the public who shared the appeal.