‘Best restaurant in Perth’ to close after 20 years due to ‘unsustainable’ costs

A family-run outlet billed the “best restaurant in Perth” has announced its closure.

Deans Restaurant is to shut its Kinnoull Street premises in October.

Willie, Margo, Lee and Jamie Deans have made the business a Perth favourite for the past 20 years.

But the family say spiralling costs, including rent, have forced their hand.

Deans Restaurant to close Kinnoull Street premises

A post on the restaurant’s Facebook page revealed, “with the most profound regret”, its pending closure in October.

“This decision has not been made easily,” it added.

“Unfortunately in this current climate we can no longer sustain the cost of running our beloved Deans Restaurant.

“The rising costs of utilities, commodities and wages had a major contribution to this decision.”

The post then claimed that a possible rent increase had made the situation “unsustainable”.

Perth family ‘actively looking’ for new premises

The family thanked “all our team hugely for their support and kindness.”

“We are all very sad that our much-loved restaurant will close and this has made the decision much harder as our staff are more like family,” the post continued.

“Deans Restaurant has been an extension to the Deans family home for the last 20 years and at one point all four family members worked within the restaurant alongside our dedicated team.

“We are very proud of what we have achieved and the constant high standards we have strove to attain.”

This may not be the end of the business, however.

The post added: “Jamie is very passionate about his craft and we are actively looking to relocate to a new premise in November; we will keep everyone up to date with our plans.

“Thank you to our amazing guests, many of who are now friends.

“Over the years you have been with us through good and bad times. We would never have come this far without you all. We are very grateful for your custom and support.

“We hope in the final months to see as many familiar faces as possible, we will be open for business as usual.

“We will cease to sell vouchers; all valid vouchers will be honoured.

“Thank you all from Willie, Margo, Lee and Jamie.”

Closure follows council challenges

The post provoked a flood of responses from well-wishers online.

“Best restaurant in Perth,” wrote one poster.

“We will continue to visit you whenever we can.”

Another post said: “So sorry to read this. You’re going to be a massive loss to Perth.”

“I am so sad for you all,” wrote another supporter.

Family members also run a holiday lets business, which has faced challenges from Perth and Kinross Council

Deans Retreats‘ retrospective application to convert a flat in Knowehead House, Bridgend, into a holiday let property was refused.

This was despite the council using the apartment to promote the city to potential visitors.

Lee Deans appealed the decision.